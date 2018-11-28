This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 28 November, 2018
'It's your home country' - O'Gara hints interest in joining Ireland backroom team

There will be an opening in the coaching staff when Andy Farrell takes over from Joe Schmidt in 2019.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 10:07 PM
Ronan O'Gara says he would be open to the idea of joining the Ireland backroom team if an offer was made to him.
RONAN O’GARA HAS indicated his interest in joining Andy Farrell’s coaching team when he takes over as Ireland head coach after the World Cup.

Joe Schmidt recently revealed that he will step down after the 2019 tournament, with Farrell stepping up to succeed the New Zealander.

He will be leaving his current role as defence coach to take up the new position, which will create an opening in the Ireland coaching staff.

O’Gara is working with the Crusaders at present and is set to remain in New Zealand for the 2019 Super Rugby season after signing a contract extension earlier this year.

But in an interview with Virgin Media’s Sinéad Kissane, he said that he would be interested in joining the Ireland backroom team under Farrell if an offer was extended to him.

“Of course yeah,” said the former Munster and Ireland out-half, “but I would be in contact with a few guys in the IRFU. I’ve played all my rugby here and trying to do the best I can and try to create my own journey as a coach.

It changes very quickly. One phonecall could change anything.

“At the minute I’m in New Zealand and happily contracted to the Crusaders, and will be for a while.

He added: “But something like that, it’s your home country you do at some stage [want to get involved in coaching there]. But I think it’s important that you get your timing right.

“An opening doesn’t mean anything it’s about how you can make it better and whether you can make it better. Who knows, depending on what role is available. But you can see that the show here is very strong at the minute.

Someday, hopefully it’ll happen.

O’Gara has built up an impressive coaching career since retiring as a player and previously worked with Racing 92 before moving to the Crusaders.

