This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We always find an angle to have a go off someone but this guy has been phenomenal'

Ronan O’Gara is full of admiration for the job Joe Schmidt has done in Ireland.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 5:06 PM
48 minutes ago 2,609 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4317849

WHILE RONAN O’GARA never played under Joe Schmidt, the former Munster out-half has been inside the Kiwi’s bubble to fully appreciate the enormous impact he has made on Irish rugby.

O’Gara was part of Schmidt’s coaching staff for Ireland’s tour of USA and Japan two summers ago, and admits the IRFU will find it hard to appoint a like-for-like replacement should the Kiwi end his tenure after the 2019 World Cup.

Ronan O'Gara with Joe Schmidt O'Gara was part of Schmidt's coaching team for the 2017 tour of USA/Japan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Having embarked on his own coaching odyssey with Racing 92 and now the Crusaders, O’Gara is full of admiration for Schmidt having seen first-hand his expertise and influence as a coach. 

Schmidt’s future as Ireland boss beyond next year’s World Cup remains uncertain with the 53-year-old expected to sit down with the IRFU after this month’s November Tests to state his intentions.

It’s hard to imagine Ireland without Schmidt such has been his success both with Leinster and the national team over the last eight years, with the union already putting plans in place should he move on.

“What we have to acknowledge that we have a coach that has given massive consistency to a really good team,” O’Gara said in Dublin yesterday.

“He deserves huge praise. In Ireland we’re always finding an angle to have a go off someone but this guy has been phenomenal. He deserves huge praise and as a junior coach you can only sit back and admire what he has done for Irish rugby. It has been spectacular, if you ask me.

But the whole show has been impressive. Nucifora for the first three or four years, there wasn’t a mention of him but now people see it’s his strategies and thought processes — somebody has to have a plan. It can’t be just the IRFU. Someone must be leading those meetings and giving them direction. 

“We are quick to knock the English but look at the job [Stuart] Lancaster is doing at Leinster, look at Andy Farrell with Ireland. They are quality coaches.

“It doesn’t matter where you are from – get the best people and players will be inspired to perform like they have under Joe. But I don’t think there is another Joe out there.”

O’Gara, who will return to Christchurch for his second season on the Crusaders coaching staff later this month, was asked is Schmidt being talked about as the next All Blacks coach in New Zealand.

“His name is mentioned obviously but over there, they’re interested in their set-up,” the 41-year-old continued.

Ronan O’Gara Guinness launched the Guinness Series by announcing their campaign #AnswerIrelandsCall in the presence of Irish Rugby legend Ronan O’Gara. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“It’s not really much of a burning issue among players or among other coaches, everyone is focused on their bubble and team and that’s the way it is. 

“Players have to be selfish and look at getting the best out of themselves. It doesn’t really pop up in general discussions.”

Before Schmidt announces his decision, he will look to guide Ireland to a second win over the All Blacks in three meetings when the sides meet in Dublin on 17 November.

Ireland open their Autumn schedule on Saturday against Italy in Chicago, before Argentina visit the Aviva Stadium ahead of that eagerly-anticipated clash with Steve Hansen’s side.

“They respect Ireland hugely, I think,” O’Gara said. “They watch a lot of European rugby in New Zealand so they’re aware Ireland have been going well.

“For New Zealand, every other country in the world prep for them like a cup final and New Zealand don’t do that because of the standards they’ve set in the game and where they stand in the game. They have done a lot of good for rugby, and are the standard bearers.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    ITALY
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    History in the making as rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate to meet in Copa Libertadores final
    Wenger to return to football management in 2019 but says going back to England would be 'odd'
    IRELAND
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie