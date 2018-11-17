Ronnie O'Sullivan fights back from the brink to book Northern Ireland Open final spot

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN NEEDED all of his composure to fight back from the brink and book his place in the final of the Northern Ireland Open, denying Mark Selby in a tense deciding frame.

O’Sullivan led the match 5-3 after three century breaks in the first five frames but allowed the 35-year-old claw his way back into the match.

With the pair level on 5-5, Selby led 68-38 and looked on course dispatch last week’s Champion of Champions victor.

However, a sumptuous pot in the deciding frame was the catalyst for the 42-year-old to snatch the victory 70-68.

What a brilliant finish to a match..👏



Ronnie O'Sullivan facing defeat flukes the final red before clearing up to win by two points on the black.. pic.twitter.com/nCz0Usd5RR — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) November 17, 2018 Source: Eurosport UK /Twitter

O’Sullivan now meets either Judd Trump or Eden Sharav who face off in Saturday’s other semi-final.

“Obviously you’d have to fancy Judd,” he told Eurosport after today’s win. “He’s been crushing balls in off the lampshades all week.

“It’s like attention all pockets when he gets going. Then can go in from anywhere.”

The world number conceded just four frames in five matches on his way to this year’s semi-finals.

