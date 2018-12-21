Towering Australia lock to join Toulouse

TOWERING WALLABIES LOCK Rory Arnold will join French club Toulouse at the end of the 2019 Super Rugby season, his team ACT Brumbies have announced.

The 28-year-old, one of the tallest players in rugby at 2.08 metres (6.8 feet), has been a mainstay of the Canberra-based Brumbies since 2015.

“I’ve come to the decision that the 2019 season will be my last in Canberra. It was a very hard decision to make,” said Arnold, who has played 19 times for Australia.

“I believe the timing is right to move on after this season and experience something new. Now that I’ve made my decision, I’m looking forward to the 2019 season and the future.”

The move does not rule him out of the World Cup in Japan next year as he will have played Super Rugby in the same season.

But he will be ineligible after that under rules that overseas-based players must have at least 60 caps to still be in contention for the Wallabies.

Brumbies chief Phil Thomson said Arnold made his decision “for the longevity of his rugby career”.

