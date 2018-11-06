This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beggan's All-Star award - 'I'm not going to hide the fact that it’s an absolute privilege to win it'

The Monaghan goalkeeper became the second player from his club to win the individual honour.

By Declan Bogue Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
17 minutes ago 89 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4324097
Rory Beggan is gearing up for an Ulster club semi-final with Coleraine.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Rory Beggan is gearing up for an Ulster club semi-final with Coleraine.
Rory Beggan is gearing up for an Ulster club semi-final with Coleraine.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IF MONAGHAN AND Scotstown goalkeeper Rory Beggan was feeling any pressure after the fleet of ex-players turned pundits coming out last week to criticise his selection on the All-Star team ahead of Dublin’s Stephen Cluxton, he didn’t show it in their Ulster club win over Burren on Sunday.

Beggan contributed two points in the game but what was highly-unusual was that one of them in the first half came from open play, when he took a free kick short to Frank Caulfield and collected the return pass to point from 21 yards.

He actually managed the feat last year in a league game against Clontibret.

Afterwards, he spoke of his joy in picking up the award on Friday night at Dublin’s Convention Centre.

“Players will tell you and it’s the truth – you don’t think about an All-Star, it’s about trying to help the team and I suppose if an All-Star nomination comes at the end of the year that’s brilliant, and if you win the All-Star it’s even better,” he said.

“I’m not going to hide the fact that it’s an absolute privilege to win it. Every footballer will tell you that. You could see the impact it had on my family and the club and there’s only one other person that’s won one at our club and that’s Ray McCarron (1986).

“That adds a wee bit to it. I was delighted, it could have been a distraction this weekend but I tried to make it not to be.”

Beggan was a constant option for Scotstown, drifting up into midfield for prolonged spells to offer himself as an outlet, but it is not something that is discussed at length with management, he maintains.

“I think it’s ‘keeper’s initiative, really,” said Beggan.

“There is always space there when teams are attacking and when you are going down the side of the field nobody is focussing on the goalkeeper, everyone is focussing on their own man.

“If you get that space, why not? Goalkeepers can play football too. I’m sure teams will clamp down on it after today. I’ll always be an option because you could see at the end there teams are pinning us back and I’m the extra man, so I might as well help us out.”

Should Scotstown beat Coleraine in the Ulster semi-final, Beggan will prioritise the Ulster final over the All-Stars trip, which goes to Philadelphia the same weekend.

“My aim is to win trophies with the club. I can go to Philadelphia any other day of the year. If I get to an Ulster Club final that’s my focus and if we’re not then you can talk about the trip,” he added.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    ITALY
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    FOOTBALL
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    IRELAND
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    1,000 prominent people sign letter urging Varadkar to defend Irish citizens in Northern Ireland
    US-born Le Havre goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie