Rory Beggan kicks 65th-minute free to send Scotstown into Ulster SFC final

Ruairi Mooney, right, and Coleraine came up short despite a battling performance.

Coleraine 2-10

Scotstown 1-14

Declan Bogue reports from Healy Park, Omagh

IT HAD TO be Rory Beggan.

With five minutes of injury time played, Scotstown got a chance they scarcely deserved after trailing for most of the game.

A cross-field pass was played, and Donal Morgan was caught with a closed-fist tackle by Ciaran McGoldrick. Free in to Scotstown, 45 metres out. Do we need to tell you the rest?

Coleraine will live to regret a four-point swing when full-forward and captain Colm McGoldrick sent Gavin McWilliams through on 45 minutes. He had 45 metres of green space to run into, rounded Beggan, but his shot hit the post. Had it gone in, they would have been six points clear.

Scotstown hit the front with an early Conor McCarthy goal but it was cancelled out on the quarter-hour mark by a Ciaran Mullan major.

From that point Coleraine won all the major battles with Ruairi Mooney hitting the net in the 35th minute. Their superior organisation lasted all the way to the 58th minute, when a Beggan free from distance left two in it.

Further points came from full back Ryan O’Toole and corner-back Damian McArdle arrived to level deep into injury time with Coleraine feeling the loss of Niall Holly with a nasty-looking shoulder injury.

And then came Beggan with the match-winner.

Scorers for Coleraine: R Mooney (1-1), C Mullan (1-0), D Mullan (0-3), G McWilliams (0-3, 1 free), B Daly, C McGoldrick (0-1 each)

Scorers for Scotstown: C McCarthy (1-1), R Beggan (0-3, all frees), D McArdle (0-2, 2 frees), K Hughes (0-2), S Carey (0-2, 2 frees), R O’Toole, F Maguire, D Hughes, O Heaphey (0-1 each)

Coleraine

1. Ryan McGeough

2. Ciaran Lagan

3. Liam McGoldrick

4. Barry Daly

5. Ciaran Mullan

6. Barry McGoldrick

7. Ciaran Lenehan

8. Niall Holly

17. M McTaggart

10. Ruairi Mooney

11. Sean Leo McGoldrick

12. Gavin McWilliams

13. Declan Mullan

14. Colm McGoldrick (capt)

15. Ciaran McGoldrick

Subs:

18. Richard Carey for Holly (44 mins)

Scotstown

1. Rory Beggan

2. Brendan Boylan

3. Ryan O’Toole

4. Damien McArdle

5. Jack McDevitt

6. Donal Morgan

7. Emmet Caulfield

8. Frank Caulfield

9. Kieran Hughes

10. Francis Maguire

11. Conor McCarthy

12. Jamie McCarey

13. Shane Carey

14. Darren Hughes (capt)

15. Orin Heaphey

Subs:

18. Ross McKenna for Heaphey (38 mins)

17. Paul Sherlock for J McCarey (49 mins)

30. James Hamill for F Caulfield (55 mins)

19. M McCarville for F Maguire (61 mins)

Referee: Ciaran Branagan (Down)

