This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas

‘When you see the way he goes about preparing for a game, you have a lot of confidence that he’ll deliver.’

By Murray Kinsella Friday 9 Nov 2018, 7:00 PM
54 minutes ago 1,152 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4331504

THIS TIME LAST year, Jordan Larmour was reflecting on his first professional start at fullback for Leinster.

That milestone came against Glasgow on 3 November, with Larmour playing 80 minutes and showing his class in Leinster’s defeat, his thrilling solo run teeing Jamison Gibson-Park for an early try.

Jordan Larmour celebrates after the game Larmour celebrates Ireland's series success in Australia in June. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Larmour watched on as a supporter as Joe Schmidt’s Ireland beat South Africa and Fiji over the following weekends, and he started at fullback again for Leinster in a win over the Dragons the night before Ireland beat Argentina in their final November Test of 2017.

A year on, the 21-year-old is Ireland’s starting fullback against the Pumas, set for his second Test start in tomorrow’s clash at the Aviva Stadium [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].

In all, Larmour had eight starts at fullback for Leinster last season, with three more early on in this campaign.

The former St Andrew’s College student has managed to fit a whole lot into those relatively few appearances in the position, however, his stunning try against Munster at Thomond Park last Christmas among the highlights.

His hat-trick last weekend in Chicago against Italy, a game he finished on the wing, was the latest marker of Larmour’s special talent, nurtured patiently by Schmidt last season with six appearances for Ireland off the bench.

With Rob Kearney missing through injury this weekend, the Ireland head coach is now ready to unleash Larmour as his starting fullback in a top-level Test and his team-mates are confident he can step up.

“Jordan has come on in some very big games, he started last week and he has played really well for Leinster,” said Ireland captain Rory Best after their captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium today.

“It’s going to be another test for him, for sure, but he’s a quality kid and not a lot fazes him.

Jordan Larmour Larmour during Ireland's captain's run today in Dublin. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“He will be nervous and everything that goes around starting a big Test is very different to being on the bench but seeing what he’s done – and he’s been around the squad for a few years now – he just takes things in his stride.

“He relies on the way he prepares. When you see the way he knows the moves and the way he goes about preparing for a game, you have a lot of confidence that he’ll deliver.”

Larmour’s footwork and pace thrilled Ireland fans last weekend and those who have been tracking him since his schoolboy days likely knew this emergence in Test rugby was coming.

The Leinster flyer’s skillset is rather unique, particularly the sheer speed of his footwork, and Best is excited to see what Larmour can do against the Pumas tomorrow.

“When you get to massive games like this against Argentina, there are going to be really tight moments in the game and you’re going to need somebody that can do things that maybe other people can’t do and who can create something out of nothing.

“With the footwork and acceleration he has… they have plenty of them, but it’s nice that we are bringing through guys that are so young that can do that and have done it in some significant moments, certainly for Leinster.”

Speaking after the win over Italy in Chicago, Larmour was honest in stating that he would have no fear of facing the All Blacks this month, while he also mentioned Ireland’s goal of being world champions next year.

“The beauty of some of these boys is that some of them weren’t even born when we were having tough times, and certainly they weren’t old enough to remember them,” said Best.

Jordan Larmour Larmour has had a remarkable year since last November. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“They don’t remember us getting beaten by 40, 50, 60 points in New Zealand. They weren’t part of set-ups, so they don’t have those skeletons or hang-ups that maybe some of the older guys have. And that’s great.”

Larmour’s self-belief is welcome in an era where players constantly talk up the opposition and downplay their own team’s qualities when speaking to the media, but the youngster is far from cocky.

“He’s certainly very confident in his ability but he’s certainly not over-confident,” said Best. “When he’s around the place, he’s very respectful. He chats to you, he doesn’t think he’s above anyone, he doesn’t think he’s below.

“He’s a really well brought up kid that knows how to interact in the group. He’s confident in his ability and I think it’s a sign of the group that we have so much young talent coming through.

“There’s an environment there where they can flourish and be their best, but that they also fit in as people as well.”


Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'm scarred by them from 1999 and 2007. They're still a bogey team for us'
    'I'm scarred by them from 1999 and 2007. They're still a bogey team for us'
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    FOOTBALL
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to Â£300,000 a week
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    Confused Portland players start to celebrate - then discover the game has gone to penalties
    IRELAND
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    ARGENTINA
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie