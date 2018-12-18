This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Two Castres players face disciplinary hearings after Sunday's win over Munster

Rory Kockott and Marc-Antoine Rallier have both been cited.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 5,202 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4400707

CASTRES SCRUM-HALF Rory Kockott has been cited for alleged contact made to the eye area of Munster openside Chris Cloete.

The incident happened in the lead-up to Castres’ decisive first-half try in an ill-tempered 13-12 win over the southern province in Stade Pierre Fabre.

Castres Rory Kockott Kockott could face a ban. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Cloete immediately turned his head away after the hand came into contact with his face, and captain Peter O’Mahony brought it to the attention of Wayne Barnes, who opted to leave the call to the review of citing commissioner.

In a statement this afternoon, the EPCR said it has received a citing complaint against Kockott and a hearing will take place in Paris tomorrow, Wednesday 19 December. 

Kockott is alleged to have been in contravention of Law 9.12, which carries the following sanction points under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play: 

  • Low end: 12 weeks
  • Mid-range: 18 weeks
  • Top end: 24 to 208 weeks 

Meanwhile, Marc-Antoine Rallier will also face disciplinary action after he was alleged to have tackled Peter O’Mahony dangerously in the 69th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13. 

