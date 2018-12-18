Two Castres players face disciplinary hearings after Sunday's win over Munster

CASTRES SCRUM-HALF Rory Kockott has been cited for alleged contact made to the eye area of Munster openside Chris Cloete.

The incident happened in the lead-up to Castres’ decisive first-half try in an ill-tempered 13-12 win over the southern province in Stade Pierre Fabre.

Kockott could face a ban. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Cloete immediately turned his head away after the hand came into contact with his face, and captain Peter O’Mahony brought it to the attention of Wayne Barnes, who opted to leave the call to the review of citing commissioner.

In a statement this afternoon, the EPCR said it has received a citing complaint against Kockott and a hearing will take place in Paris tomorrow, Wednesday 19 December.

Kockott is alleged to have been in contravention of Law 9.12, which carries the following sanction points under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play:

Low end: 12 weeks

Mid-range: 18 weeks

Top end: 24 to 208 weeks

Meanwhile, Marc-Antoine Rallier will also face disciplinary action after he was alleged to have tackled Peter O’Mahony dangerously in the 69th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: