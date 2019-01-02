McIlroy: European Tour a stepping stone to playing on PGA Tour

FOUR-TIME MAJOR WINNER Rory McIlroy has described the European Tour as “a stepping stone” and says he will focus on the PGA Tour once more in 2019.

McIlroy is playing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii this week and wishes to reduce his commitments on his home tour with a view to winning further majors.

The Northern Irishman has an American wife and lives in America, and claims that while he wants to remain loyal to the European Tour, he will be putting himself first in the new year.

“Honestly, I enjoy it here more,” McIlroy said of America. “The way of life is easier. The weather. The convenience.

The ultimate goal is here. The European Tour is a stepping stone. That’s the truth. The European Tour is a stepping stone. That’s the way it is.

“It’s tough. I still want to support the European Tour, and I talk about this loyalty thing with Europe. [But] it’s not as though I’m just starting out and jumping ship.

“I’ve done my time. I’ve done everything I feel like I need to do to say, ‘OK, I’m going to make my own decisions and do what I want.’”

The Co. Down native has committed to playing in only two events in Europe this season but needs to play a minimum of four outside of the majors and the World Golf Championships to retain his European Tour membership.

McIlroy, however, admits that the incentives for players in America far outweigh those back across the pond.

“It’s so one-sided. You can talk all you want about these bigger events in Europe, but you can go to America and play for more money and more ranking points.

I think as well with the world ranking points, everyone out here, all of their contracts with sponsors, it’s all about world ranking points. If players are getting paid more and earning more world ranking points, why would you play over there [in Europe]?

