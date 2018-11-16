This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rory McIlroy shoots 67 to surge into contention in Dubai

The 29-year-old is just three shots off the pace at the DP World Tour Championship.

By Cian Roche Friday 16 Nov 2018, 2:57 PM
12 minutes ago 114 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4343599
Rory McIlroy shot consecutive rounds in the 60s to leave himself three shots off the pace in Dubai.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Rory McIlroy shot consecutive rounds in the 60s to leave himself three shots off the pace in Dubai.
Rory McIlroy shot consecutive rounds in the 60s to leave himself three shots off the pace in Dubai.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

RORY MCILROY CHARGED up the leaderboard at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after a second round 67 left him three shots off the lead.

Following a promising start to the tournament on Thursday, where he carded a 69 to sit three strokes off the pace, the Northern Irishman picked up four birdies on the front nine to kick-start his second round.

The only blemish to his card was a bogey on the third, but he closed out his opening nine holes on a score of three-under par.

After the turn, McIlroy held his nerve and shot a further three birdies and just a single bogey to close out his round on five-under par.

The 29-year-old admitted he “sort of persevered” after a shaky opening round of the tournament when he shot par, back-to-back birdies and back-to-back bogeys in his opening five holes on Thursday.

“I have to be pleased,” he told the European Tour website after his round.

“It’s a massive improvement considering the golf I’ve played the last couple of weeks. So to shoot two scores in the 60s is great.

“I feel like today was even an improvement on yesterday.

I’ve given myself plenty of chances this year, I just haven’t capitalised on those chances.

“I need to shoot another good round tomorrow to get myself right in contention on Sunday and hopefully if I can do that, I can play some good golf and it would be nice to win for a third time out there.”

Dubai Golf McIlroy plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the DP World Tour Championship. Source: Kamran Jebreili

He is now three shots off clubhouse leader Matt Wallace who sits on 11-under par and carded a second-round 65 to maintain his fine start to the tournament.

McIlroy is hoping to finish his season with a flourish, and understandably so, after his admission this week that he may not appear on the tour next season.

The Holywood golfer said he may switch his focus to the PGA Tour and to major tournaments across the pond – in effect surrendering his European Tour card.

Having already won twice at the tournament – in 2012 and 2015 – McIlroy remains in the mix for a hat-trick of victories in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Paul Dunne climbed 12 places on the leaderboard after his second-round 69 left him on three-under par for the tournament.

The Greystones golfer put an eventful opening round – in which he made five birdies and five bogeys – behind him to card just a single bogey heading into the weekend.

Shane Lowry sits a single shot further back after a level par second round. Along with an opening round 70, the Offaly native is in a tie for 33rd on two-under par and nine shots off the lead.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    'I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    Ireland well-beaten once again as World T20 proves a 'very tough learning curve'
    Kerr slams Ireland's 'abysmal' record as downward spiral under O'Neill continues
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie