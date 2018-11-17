Late double-bogey costs McIlroy as Reed and Willett hit the front in Dubai

RORY MCILROY HEADS into the final round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai five shots adrift of leaders Patrick Reed and Danny Willett.

A double-bogey on the par-three 17th proved costly as McIlroy finished his day in a share of 13th place on nine-under par.

The world number seven started the day three shots off the lead and made a superb start with four straight pars before he carded back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes.

But his momentum slowed on the back nine with a bogey on the 13th followed by a birdie on the 15th before disaster struck when he found water off the tee on the 17th.

A birdie on the last brought McIlroy back into the red for his day’s work but he has work to do if he is to make it a hat-trick of wins in Dubai.

Shane Lowry also endured a double bogey out on course today, but the Offaly man put in another productive day as he recorded six birdies for his round.

The 31-year-old scored seven on the par-five fifth to bring him back to level par after birdies on the second and third hole.

Four birdies and just a single bogey on his back nine saw him finish the day on three under par and five under par for the tournament.

Nine shots off the lead in Dubai, Lowry will target a move into the top 20 with another solid round on Sunday afternoon.

Shane Lowry shot his first round of the tournament in the 60s this afternoon (file photo). Source: William Howard

Paul Dunne slipped 17 places back to level par this afternoon after a third round 75 saw him shoot three over par.

The Wicklow golfer’s second round 69 was undone by the end of play today – three bogeys, a double bogey and two birdie capping off a frustrating tournament for the 25-year-old.

