This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rory McIlroy is 16 shots off the lead after torrid second round at HSBC Champions

The four-time Major winner shot a five-over par round in Shanghai.

By Cian Roche Friday 26 Oct 2018, 11:55 AM
7 hours ago 2,641 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4306943
Rory McIlroy endured a difficult second round at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.
Image: Ng Han Guan
Rory McIlroy endured a difficult second round at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.
Rory McIlroy endured a difficult second round at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.
Image: Ng Han Guan

RORY MCILROY IS effectively out of contention at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai after a second-round 77 saw him slip 16 shots off the pace.

After a level-par opening round, the 29-year-old endured a torrid second round in China and found the water twice during the opening stages of Friday’s action to all but end his challenge for a third WGC title.

A bogey on the first was followed by a triple-bogey on the second hole, when he chipped into the water on his second shot. The four-time Major winner then dropped, under-hit his chip and watched the ball roll back down into the water for a second time.

The Northern Irishman never truly recovered from that, carding a bogey on the fifth and a double bogey on the eight. His birdie just before the turn still left him with a mountain to climb as he was forced to find the resolve to fight back from six-over par.

Three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine wasn’t enough to see him undo the damage and he now faces a long weekend in the Far East.

China HSBC Champions Golf After a battling opening round in China, Rory's challenge at the HSBC Champions looks all but over. Source: Ng Han Guan

Tony Finau leads the way on -11, following two stunning opening rounds of 66 and 67.

The closest to the clubhouse leader are Ryder Cup trio Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and opening-round leader Patrick Reed, all on eight-under par.

Xander Schauffele sits one shot further back. You can see the full leaderboard here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie