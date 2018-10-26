Rory McIlroy is 16 shots off the lead after torrid second round at HSBC Champions

Rory McIlroy endured a difficult second round at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.

RORY MCILROY IS effectively out of contention at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai after a second-round 77 saw him slip 16 shots off the pace.

After a level-par opening round, the 29-year-old endured a torrid second round in China and found the water twice during the opening stages of Friday’s action to all but end his challenge for a third WGC title.

A bogey on the first was followed by a triple-bogey on the second hole, when he chipped into the water on his second shot. The four-time Major winner then dropped, under-hit his chip and watched the ball roll back down into the water for a second time.

Golf is hard ... even for the best.



Triple bogey for Rory McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/bSWNhZI1yI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 26, 2018

The Northern Irishman never truly recovered from that, carding a bogey on the fifth and a double bogey on the eight. His birdie just before the turn still left him with a mountain to climb as he was forced to find the resolve to fight back from six-over par.

Three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine wasn’t enough to see him undo the damage and he now faces a long weekend in the Far East.

After a battling opening round in China, Rory's challenge at the HSBC Champions looks all but over. Source: Ng Han Guan

Tony Finau leads the way on -11, following two stunning opening rounds of 66 and 67.

The closest to the clubhouse leader are Ryder Cup trio Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and opening-round leader Patrick Reed, all on eight-under par.

Xander Schauffele sits one shot further back. You can see the full leaderboard here.

