Friday 4 January, 2019
Rory McIlroy makes solid start to PGA Tour season in Hawaii

American golfer Kevin Tway carded a seven-under-par 66 to set the pace at the season-opening event in Maui.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Jan 2019, 9:13 AM
48 minutes ago 635 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4423015
Rory McIlroy tees off on the 18th hole at Kapalua Resort.
Rory McIlroy tees off on the 18th hole at Kapalua Resort.
Rory McIlroy tees off on the 18th hole at Kapalua Resort.

RORY MCILROY STARTED his year well in the opening round at the Tournament of Champions as the 2019 PGA Tour season got underway.

He’s three strokes off leader Kevin Tway, who started with a seven-under-par 66.

McIlroy and fellow major winner Jason Day ended the day tied for sixth alongside Patton Kizzire.

McIlroy holed five birdies and a bogey, while Day enjoyed a flawless back nine to move within three strokes of Tway.

Tway made seven birdies without dropping a shot to lead a field restricted to golfers who won a tournament during the previous calendar year.

The 30-year-old’s display was impressive after he withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am at the Plantation Course.

“It kind of felt like I was walking on a water bed the whole hole and so I withdrew from the pro-am, went to the doctor, had like an ear infection and sinus infection,” Tway said. “I got some pills and feel a little bit better today but still a little dizzy.”

Tway, who claimed the 2018 Safeway Open, ended the day ahead of Justin Thomas and reigning champion Dustin Johnson.

American stars Thomas and Johnson had seven birdies and a bogey apiece on day one of the event, while Gary Woodland also recorded a 67.

Read next:

