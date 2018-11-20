Anthony Cunningham adds successful club coaches to Roscommon backroom team

ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM’S ROSCOMMON backroom team has been confirmed with successful local club managers Iain Daly and Mark Dowd both coming on board as selectors.

Daly recently stepped down as manager of the Michael Glaveys club having guided them to the 2018 All-Ireland intermediate final where they lost out to a Sean Cavanagh-inspired Moy side in Croke Park.

Best of luck to Iain Daly who has been announced as selector along with Mark Dowd alongside Manager Anthony Cunningham for @RoscommonGAA. Thank you for managing our senior team to their most successful period in our clubs history. County & Connacht Intermediate Champions 2017 pic.twitter.com/NWc5jlOCGT — Michael Glaveys GAA (@glaveys) November 19, 2018

Strokestown’s Mark Dowd previously managed Ballaghaderreen to a Mayo senior title in 2012 before going on to take charge of the Roscommon U21s.

Mark Dowd with the Roscommon U21s in 2015. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

He also has previous experience of working with the Roscommon seniors having served under Fergal O’Donnell when they captured the 2010 Connacht SFC crown.

Dowd was also a selector with the Roscommon minor side who won the 2006 All-Ireland final after famously defeating Kerry in a replay.

Meanwhile, Noel Flynn from the Lucan Sarsfields club has been appointed as Roscommon’s strength and conditioning coach.

Flynn was previously part of Peter Creedon’s backroom team with Laois and is also a former underage player for Dublin.

Roscommon GAA are pleased to confirm the appointment of Iain Daly (Michael Glavey’s) and Mark Dowd (Strokestown) as senior football team selectors. Noel Flynn will take over as strength and conditioning coach. #rosgaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/PxiUtFn6ld — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) November 19, 2018

Cunningham was announced as Roscommon’s new senior football manager earlier this month.

The former Galway hurling boss takes over from Kevin McStay, who stepped aside in September and revealed his decision to retire from senior inter-county management in the process.

