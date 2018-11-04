This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne

The Leinster out-half came off the bench to help Joe Schmidt’s team beat Italy.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 2:22 PM
45 minutes ago 2,387 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4321707

Murray Kinsella reports from Soldier Field

ROSS BYRNE, SUCH a composed and assured presence on the pitch, seemed a little stuck for words off it after making his Ireland debut against Italy in Chicago.

The Leinster out-half played the closing 20 minutes of Ireland’s win, replacing Joey Carbery and contributing some nice touches as Joe Schmidt’s side finished strongly.

Ross Byrne Byrne played the final quarter of the game for Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

An hour after the final whistle, the achievement hadn’t really sunk in yet for the 23-year-old, who was planning to sing something by the Dubliners for his obligatory song in front of his team-mates after cap number one.

“It’s an incredible feeling, a very proud day,” said Byrne before being asked how much the achievement means to him.

“It’s massive,” replied Byrne. “It probably hasn’t even hit me yet, it’s still sinking in. It seems like it all happened so quick. I’m sure as the hours go by I’ll reflect and be absolutely delighted.

“I was delighted with the overall experience but there’s a lot to work on. That’s obviously my first taste of international rugby and it was quite quick.

“The ball was in play for a lot of it, but there’s definitely a lot to build on. I was reasonably happy with how I took the ball to the line, but I can definitely improve as well. But overall I was happy.”

Byrne’s immediate focus on what he can do better next time speaks volumes of how he approaches his trade.

He slotted two of his three conversion attempts but the miss after Jordan Larmour’s final try rankled.

“It’s still killing me a little bit, to be honest… A lot actually. I just have to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

A view of Ireland's Ross Byrne's jersey in the dressing room Byrne's first Test match jersey. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The perfectionist in Byrne will hone in on the improvements he can make, but to get his international bow was another big step forward in his ever-developing career.

Byrne was part of Ireland’s tour of Australia in June and was on the bench for the decisive third Test but was unfortunate to remain unused that day.

“I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’

“That’s just the way it is, but obviously I was lucky enough to get a cap today and I was delighted with it.

“I definitely knew what was expected of me coming back in, and I knew the systems, so the plays and stuff weren’t new to me.

“It definitely gave me a massive advantage as opposed to being fresh in and learning everything from scratch. I did have all of that knowledge there and it was just to recap and then build on that.”

Byrne had several nice passes in his 20-minute stint on the pitch, including finding Bundee Aki for his linebreak just before Garry Ringrose’s try.

It’s an area of the game that Byrne has been pushing himself hard in, keen to round out his skillset.

“It’s definitely something I’ve gotten a lot better at in the last two years,” said Byrne. “I wouldn’t say it was a weakness but it was something that I could definitely have added to my game a lot more.

Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath speak with Greg McWilliams Byrne and Luke McGrath with USA attack coach Greg McWilliams. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s definitely getting better but it can be even better again. It’s something I’m very conscious of day in day out, whether it’s here or back in Leinster. I’m getting great help with it so hopefully I can push on.

“It’s just being comfortable on the line with the ball and also just seeing what’s in front of you, if there is an opportunity to have a go yourself or if I can get to a defender and make him step in, just a combination of everything.”

While Johnny Sexton will be at out-half against the Pumas and All Blacks in the coming weeks, barring injury, Byrne is hopeful of further opportunities either off the bench in those Tests or against the US on 24 November.

“Getting a taste for it now, we’ll review and I’m sure there’s lots that I can do a lot better in that game.

“I’ll review that and try to get better each week and if I get the nod to play again, just try to take the chance with both hands and be better.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'I was thinking, âAm I ever going to get a cap?â' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    'We hope we did his family proud': Leicester dedicate emotional win to late owner
    IRELAND
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads sheâs playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    Tottenham survive late Wolves comeback to leapfrog Arsenal into fourth
    Klopp: Liverpool made more mistakes at Arsenal than the officials

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie