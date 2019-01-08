'He's a real leader': Leinster have confidence in Byrne to deputise for Sexton

NO SOONER HAD Leinster’s weekly injury bulletin delivered positive news on Robbie Henshaw’s recovery from a hamstring strain, had Stuart Lancaster, unprompted, dropped something of a bombshell in the room next door.

With no mention of either Johnny Sexton or Devin Toner on the update given to media, the assumption was that the province were reporting a clean bill of a health ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup rendezvous with Toulouse at the RDS.

Lancaster speaking to the media yesterday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

However, the injury picture was soon to become a lot different as Lancaster, the Leinster senior coach, made his way from room-to-room and briefed the various media sections on the fitness of the province’s captain and set-piece lynchpin.

After providing details on the remarkable progress made by Henshaw in recent weeks and confirming the Ireland centre could yet make an ahead-of-schedule return this weekend, Lancaster then revealed the news every Leinster fan didn’t want to hear in such an important European week.

Sexton hasn’t trained since sustaining a ‘lower leg’ injury in the defeat to Munster at Thomond Park on 29 December, while Toner is currently nursing an ankle problem and both are now in a race to be fit for Saturday’s pivotal Pool 1 showdown [KO 1pm, Virgin Media/Channel 4/BT Sport].

The pair sat out Leinster’s squad session at Donnybrook but the hope is that they can return to the training paddock on Tuesday under medical supervision, with Ross Byrne and Scott Fardy on standby for important starting roles.

While the loss of Sexton would be an unquantifiable blow to the European champions for such a crucial fixture in their defence of the trophy they lifted in Bibao, Leinster have every confidence in Byrne to deputise and ‘run the show’ against the French visitors.

The 23-year-old ran the backline in Sexton’s absence in training yesterday and is no stranger to big European games, having started both pool fixtures against Montpellier last term, as well as the Pro14 semi-final against Munster last May.

“I’ve got absolutely no doubt that Ross Byrne is ready to play at this level, in this competition,” Lancaster said.

“When you think of the games he played in last year for Leinster in Europe. There’s no doubt in our minds about Ross’ capability to play at this level and run the show. I actually think he’s been probably the most improved player that we’ve had over the course of the last 12 months and totally justified his call-up to Ireland.”

Byrne, who made his international debut against Italy during November before winning a second cap against USA, played the full 80 minutes of the inter-pro win over Connacht before Christmas but was rested for the trip to Limerick and was an unused sub in Saturday’s six-try dismissal of Ulster.

Lancaster continued: “Yeah, 100% [he's ready to start]. He played in Europe last year. It wasn’t like he didn’t play in any of the European games. He played the European games, he started against Munster in the Pro14 semi-final, Johnny didn’t play at all in that game.

Byrne in training at Donnybrook on Monday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“He was outstanding when he played against Dragons not so long ago. He trains consistently well. He’s benefitted from being sat underneath Johnny for two or three years. I can’t give him enough credit to how highly I personally regard him. He’s a leader, he runs the show. His kicking game is excellent, he’s ready 100%, enough said.”

Henshaw, meanwhile, has shown remarkable powers of recovery again after the initial prognosis was that he would not be back from his hamstring injury until the end of this month at the earliest, making him a doubt for the opening rounds of Ireland’s Six Nations defence.

But the Athlone native’s diligence in rehab means he has hit all the necessary markers ahead of time and, just like he did when recovering from shoulder surgery in 2018, could make a shock return this weekend.

Henshaw returned to full team training yesterday and he’ll have to hit all his markers while coming through the sessions on Monday and Tuesday before being considered for Cullen’s matchday squad on Saturday.

“He’s a quality player and he’s in great physical condition,” Lancaster said. “But he needs to come through and we need to be certain. So, whether it’s bench, starting, in the 23 or not in the 23, that’s still to be decided. The good thing is it’s Monday and we still have a bit of time for that to play out.”

If Toulouse does come too early for Henshaw, Leinster may well turn to 22-year-old Conor O’Brien as one of their midfield options for the round five encounter, after the young centre impressed again in the win over Ulster.

Garry Ringrose is expected to come back into the starting XV, with Noel Reid and Rory O’Loughlin also in contention for starting berths at the RDS, although the latter may be required on the wing in the absence of the suspended James Lowe.

Leinster will have to register O’Brien to their Champions Cup squad by today, while Rob Kearney, Jack McGrath and Barry Daly came through the 40-7 victory on Saturday reporting no ill effects from their respective injury comebacks.

