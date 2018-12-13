Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend

Keane has previously worked as a pundit for ITV, but hasn't appeared on Sky in the same capacity for over a decade.

ROY KEANE WILL make his second ever appearance as a pundit on Sky Sports when his former club Manchester United visit Liverpool on Sunday.

Keane has predominantly done punditry on ITV in the past, but will make his Sky return for Super Sunday over a decade after his last appearance on the station in the same capacity.

Former United captain Keane will join Liverpool legends Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher in studio.

The Cork man hasn’t spoken publicly since he and Martin O’Neill left their respective roles with Ireland last month.

Keane has previously been outspoken in his criticism of United manager Jose Mourinho, with the latter admitting in February that he’s “not big friends” with the 47-year-old.

Keane faced Liverpool 21 times throughout his career, winning nine and losing seven.

