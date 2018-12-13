This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend

Keane has yet to speak publicly since being relieved of his duties with Ireland.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,011 Views 7 Comments
Keane has previously worked as a pundit for ITV, but hasn't appeared on Sky in the same capacity for over a decade.
Image: Nigel French
Keane has previously worked as a pundit for ITV, but hasn't appeared on Sky in the same capacity for over a decade.
Keane has previously worked as a pundit for ITV, but hasn't appeared on Sky in the same capacity for over a decade.
Image: Nigel French

ROY KEANE WILL make his second ever appearance as a pundit on Sky Sports when his former club Manchester United visit Liverpool on Sunday.

Keane has predominantly done punditry on ITV in the past, but will make his Sky return for Super Sunday over a decade after his last appearance on the station in the same capacity.

Former United captain Keane will join Liverpool legends Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher in studio.

The Cork man hasn’t spoken publicly since he and Martin O’Neill left their respective roles with Ireland last month.

Keane has previously been outspoken in his criticism of United manager Jose Mourinho, with the latter admitting in February that he’s “not big friends” with the 47-year-old.

Keane faced Liverpool 21 times throughout his career, winning nine and losing seven.

Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year’s Champions League

