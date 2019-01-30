This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 30 January, 2019
'I’ve to put my bins out' - Donncha O'Callaghan interviews Roy Keane for new documentary

The former Ireland and Munster rugby star sat down with the Nottingham Forest assistant manager for a TV programme about dealing with retirement.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 11:47 AM
THIS FRIDAY, VIRGIN Media One will air a documentary entitled ‘Game Over: True Lives’. 

Presented by ex-Ireland and Munster rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan, the programme will look at how sportspeople deal with life after their playing careers. 

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, a fellow Corkman, features to talk about adjusting to retirement and his day-to-day routine, fitness regime (or lack of) and family life. 

“I did an interview a few years ago and some guys asked me who puts my bins out and I said ‘I’ve to put my bins out — living a normal life,” says Keane. 

“I’ve offered my young fella a few bob but he won’t do it so there’s things you have to do and drive the kids to school and I’m stuck in traffic going like is this my life.”

Source: SportsNews Ireland/YouTube

“I like to get up early, I like to do some sort of physical exercise but I wouldn’t be going to the gym or going cycling or swimming or joining clubs or lifting weights or anything like that,” he adds.

“I think that was great, it was part of my life and I was passionate about that but I just found passion for other things now. I’ve done my time. I see people out cycling. I look at people about 20 stone out cycling and like what’s the point in you cycling. I still have that mind-set forgetting the fact that maybe they enjoy it”

Source: SportsNews Ireland/YouTube

On taking up his first managerial job, Keane tells: “My plan when I first stopped was we’re going to go on some family trips, we’re going to be like The Waltons — we’re all going to spend time together, go walk in the park and after a month or two they didn’t have the same plans as me so I think they were kind of missing me going to work.

“I got offered a job at Sunderland and I was away on a family holiday and my family we looking at me, I’m not saying it directly but going we kind of enjoy your company but not too much of it so when the job came back up they were saying you should go for it!”

Source: SportsNews Ireland/YouTube

Game Over: True Lives is on Virgin Media One on Friday, 1 February at 10.30pm

zeebs23

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

