Clash between All-Ireland champions Limerick and Tipperary to kick-start RTÉ's league coverage

A mouthwatering tie between Limerick and Tipperary will kick-start RTÉ's Allianz League coverage in 2019.

A mouthwatering tie between Limerick and Tipperary will kick-start RTÉ's Allianz League coverage in 2019.

THE CLASH BETWEEN All-Ireland SHC champions Limerick and Tipperary will kick-start RTÉ’s Allianz League coverage next month.

The national broadcaster has announced three intriguing ties on its schedule for the 2019 hurling and football leagues which will be aired on Saturday GAA Live.

The coverage will be presented by Joanne Cantwell on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player and will commence on Saturday 2 February as Tipp travel to the Gaelic Grounds to take on John Kiely’s charges.

The broadcast will begin at 6.30pm for a 7pm throw-in.

Kerry’s clash with four-in-a-row All-Ireland SFC champions Dublin will be the second fixture on RTÉ’s schedule on 9 February followed by Clare’s meeting with Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 16 February.

Details for a fourth live game to be broadcast on RTÉ on 16 March will be announced closer to the date.

RTÉ’s coverage of the 2019 National Leagues follows on from the announcement of a braodcast deal between the GAA, eir sport and RTÉ earlier this month, that will see the national broadcaster gain a greater share of the GAA calendar for live free-to-air games.

Meanwhile, Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 will begin its 2019 coverage with a live outside broadcast from Clones on Sunday 27 January where Monaghan take on Dublin. Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport will have live commentaries each weekend.

Allianz League Sunday will also return to screens on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on 27 January at 9.30pm.

RTÉ Allianz League Fixtures:

Saturday 2 February – Limerick v Tipperary, 7pm

Saturday 9 February – Kerry v Dublin, 7pm

Saturday 16 February – Cork v Clare, 7.15pm

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: