This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ to air Allianz League and club championship GAA games in 2019

RTÉ is extending its portfolio of hurling and football games significantly after a new broadcast deal was reached.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 10:24 AM
11 minutes ago 968 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4432631
David Clifford takes on Jonny Cooper during the 2018 league meeting between Kerry and Dublin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
David Clifford takes on Jonny Cooper during the 2018 league meeting between Kerry and Dublin.
David Clifford takes on Jonny Cooper during the 2018 league meeting between Kerry and Dublin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE GAA HAS announced a new broadcast deal has been struck with eir sport and RTÉ, which will see the national broadcaster gain a greater share of the GAA calendar for live free-to-air games.

RTÉ, whose live GAA coverage traditionally spanned from May to September, will now provide coverage of Allianz League and club championship fixtures in 2019, extending its portfolio of games significantly.

Under the new agreement, which runs between 2019 and 2022, eir Sport will continue to broadcast at least two league games each weekend but four of those matches will now be simulcast by RTÉ.

“While eir sport will act as host broadcaster, RTÉ will have its own editorial, presentation and punditry teams to bring its own style and expertise to the coverage,” a GAA statement said.

TG4 will continue to hold the prime Sunday slots for Allianz League fixtures, while RTÉ’s club championship coverage will run alongside the Irish language channel’s broadcasts later in the year.

“Increasing RTÉ’s live coverage of Gaelic Games across the GAA calendar year, we are reaffirming our commitment to bringing national moments to a national audience, free-to-air and guaranteeing coverage on RTÉ television for nine months of the year for the next three years,” said RTÉ’s Head of Sport Declan McBennett.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    'They don't just beat you, they annihilate you' - Burton boss Clough gracious after City slaughter
    'They don't just beat you, they annihilate you' - Burton boss Clough gracious after City slaughter
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    'We wished we could get 10, maybe next time'
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea links to €55 million-rated Bournemouth star a 'huge compliment'
    Chelsea links to €55 million-rated Bournemouth star a 'huge compliment'
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie