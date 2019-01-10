RTÉ to air Allianz League and club championship GAA games in 2019

David Clifford takes on Jonny Cooper during the 2018 league meeting between Kerry and Dublin.

THE GAA HAS announced a new broadcast deal has been struck with eir sport and RTÉ, which will see the national broadcaster gain a greater share of the GAA calendar for live free-to-air games.

RTÉ, whose live GAA coverage traditionally spanned from May to September, will now provide coverage of Allianz League and club championship fixtures in 2019, extending its portfolio of games significantly.

Under the new agreement, which runs between 2019 and 2022, eir Sport will continue to broadcast at least two league games each weekend but four of those matches will now be simulcast by RTÉ.

“While eir sport will act as host broadcaster, RTÉ will have its own editorial, presentation and punditry teams to bring its own style and expertise to the coverage,” a GAA statement said.

TG4 will continue to hold the prime Sunday slots for Allianz League fixtures, while RTÉ’s club championship coverage will run alongside the Irish language channel’s broadcasts later in the year.

“Increasing RTÉ’s live coverage of Gaelic Games across the GAA calendar year, we are reaffirming our commitment to bringing national moments to a national audience, free-to-air and guaranteeing coverage on RTÉ television for nine months of the year for the next three years,” said RTÉ’s Head of Sport Declan McBennett.

