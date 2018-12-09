Schmidt and Shaw the leading contenders for RTÉ Manager of the Year award

JOE SCHMIDT AND Graham Shaw are among the outstanding candidates to win the RTÉ Manager of the Year award for 2018, after the 11 nominees were announced this afternoon.

Schmidt will undoubtedly be the favourite to win the award after guiding Ireland to a truly momentous year, including Grand Slam glory, a first series win in Australia in 39 years and then a first home victory over the All Blacks.

Schmidt won the award back in 2014. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

But the Kiwi will face stiff competition for the accolade, chiefly from Ireland hockey coach Shaw who masterminded the women’s national team’s remarkable run to World Cup silver in London during the summer, while Leinster boss Leo Cullen is also in the running.

Cullen became only the second person to win the Heineken Champions Cup as both a player and coach when Leinster lifted the European title in Bilbao back in May, before the province made it a historic double with Pro14 success at the Aviva Stadium.

Among the other contenders are Dublin manager Jim Gavin, Limerick hurling boss John Kiely, rowing coach Dominic Casey and Stephen Kenny, who steered Dundalk to a domestic double this year.

The winner will be voted for by a panel, including RTÉ Sport staff and journalists, before next Saturday’s RTÉ’s Sports Awards 2018.

Who do you think should win the Manager of the Year award?

