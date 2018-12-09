This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt and Shaw the leading contenders for RTÉ Manager of the Year award

11 nominees are in the running for the 2018 award.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 4:59 PM
23 minutes ago 1,122 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4384796

JOE SCHMIDT AND Graham Shaw are among the outstanding candidates to win the RTÉ Manager of the Year award for 2018, after the 11 nominees were announced this afternoon.

Schmidt will undoubtedly be the favourite to win the award after guiding Ireland to a truly momentous year, including Grand Slam glory, a first series win in Australia in 39 years and then a first home victory over the All Blacks.

Joe Schmidt Schmidt won the award back in 2014. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

But the Kiwi will face stiff competition for the accolade, chiefly from Ireland hockey coach Shaw who masterminded the women’s national team’s remarkable run to World Cup silver in London during the summer, while Leinster boss Leo Cullen is also in the running.

Cullen became only the second person to win the Heineken Champions Cup as both a player and coach when Leinster lifted the European title in Bilbao back in May, before the province made it a historic double with Pro14 success at the Aviva Stadium.

Among the other contenders are Dublin manager Jim Gavin, Limerick hurling boss John Kiely, rowing coach Dominic Casey and Stephen Kenny, who steered Dundalk to a domestic double this year.

The winner will be voted for by a panel, including RTÉ Sport staff and journalists, before next Saturday’s RTÉ’s Sports Awards 2018. 

Who do you think should win the Manager of the Year award?


Poll Results:













Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    Opinion: It doesn't get much weirder than being asked to twerk but Ada Hegerberg reacted like a real star
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    LEINSTER
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Mo Salah gives man-of-the-match award to James Milner as tribute for 500th appearance
    Son Heung-min stunner buoys Tottenham for Barcelona mission as Leicester fall flat
    REPORT
    Ireland international scores astonishing 5-4 as Clontarf secure All-Ireland Intermediate title
    Ireland international scores astonishing 5-4 as Clontarf secure All-Ireland Intermediate title
    Celtic storm back top of the Scottish Premiership with crushing win over Kilmarnock
    Kante and Luiz on target as Chelsea stun Guardiola's champions with seismic win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie