Irish women's hockey team voted RTÉ Sport's Team of the Year by the public

THE IRISH WOMEN’S hockey team have been voted by the public as Team of the Year at the RTÉ Sports awards this evening.

Graham Shaw’s women exceeded all expectations in reaching the World Cup final in the summer, eventually losing out to perennial champions The Netherlands.

Shaw was also named RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year.

The women’s hockey team were voted the nation’s best team ahead of the Irish men’s rugby team as well as the Dublin footballers, the Cork camogie team, the Dublin ladies footballers, the Limerick hurlers, Dundalk FC, Ireland Eventing, the Irish Paralympic athletics team, the O’Donovan brothers, and Leinster Rugby.

