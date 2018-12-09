Poll: Who should win the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award?

THE SHORTLIST FOR the 2018 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award has been confirmed this evening, with 13 of Ireland’s leading sports stars in the running for the prestigious accolade.

The 2018 Footballer and Hurler of the Years, Brian Fenton and Cian Lynch, are represented while Ireland’s newest amateur boxing world champion, Kellie Harrington, is named among the nominees.

Will Sexton win the 2018 award? Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Thomas Barr, who delivered a brilliant European bronze over the 400m hurdles in Berlin during the summer, Ireland’s Hockey World Cup hero Ayeisha McFerran, European gold medal-winning gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and world champion rower Sanita Puspure are all strong contenders.

But Johnny Sexton, recently named World Rugby Player of the Year, becoming just the second Irishman to receive the distinction, is the early favourite to scoop the accolade at Saturday’s RTÉ Sports Awards.

Who should win the 2018 award?

