RTÉ confirm nominees for 2018 Team of the Year and Young Sportsperson of the Year

FOLLOWING A YEAR of unprecedented success in Irish sport at home and on the international stage, RTÉ have confirmed their respective shortlists for Team of the Year and Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Last week the broadcaster released its 13-person shortlist for Sportsperson of the Year, with tonight’s announcement completing the lineup for this week’s award ceremony, which will be held on Saturday in Dublin.

The Irish Women’s hockey team, the Irish men’s rugby team, the Irish Paralympic Athletics Team, the Limerick hurlers and the Dublin footballers are amongst the nominees for Team of the Year, with 2018 proving successful across a host of different sports for Irish teams at home and abroad.

Following her sensational double gold at the European Athletics Under-18 Championships Sarah Healy is named amongst the nominees for Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Also featured are Kerry footballer David Clifford, who scored 4-13 in the Championship, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who secured European gold on the pommel horse and cyclist Lara Gillespie, who added gold in the Junior Women’s Points Race at the UEC European Track Championships to the silver she won in the Individual Pursuit.

The winner of RTÉ Team of the Year will be decided by a public vote during the awards ceremony, which will take place this Saturday at 9.20pm on RTÉ One, while the winner of Young Sportsperson will be chosen by senior members of RTÉ Sport.

11 Nominees for RTÉ Team of the Year:

Cork camogie

Dundalk FC

Ireland Eventing

Dublin Football

Limerick Hurling

Dublin Ladies Football

Irish Paralympic Athletics Team

Paul and Gary O’Donovan

Ireland Rugby Team

Leinster Rugby Team

Ireland Women’s Hockey Team

13 Nominees for RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year:

Rhasidat Adeleke

David Clifford

Niamh Coyne

Seán McCarthy Crean

Lara Gillespie

Kyle Hayes

Sarah Healy

Sommer Lecky

Rhys McClenaghan

Daina Moorhouse

Donnacha O’Brien

Nicole Turner

Dearbhla Rooney

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: