This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WTA rule change give mothers returning to tennis after pregnancy more protections in 2019

New rule change means women will now be allowed to wear leggings or compression shorts without a skirt, dress or shorts over them.

By AFP Monday 17 Dec 2018, 10:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,282 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4401215
Serena Williams in action at Wimbledon in July.
Image: SMG
Serena Williams in action at Wimbledon in July.
Serena Williams in action at Wimbledon in July.
Image: SMG

A SERIES OF rule changes making it easier for women to return after pregnancy or injury was ratified on Monday by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Players making their way back to competition after being out for 52 weeks or longer will be able to use their previous ranking to enter 12 tournaments over a three-year period.

Serena Williams was at the centre of a controversy at the 2018 French Open as the former world number one was not given a seed status after missing more than a year of competition to give birth to a daughter.

But a month later, she was given a seeding of 25 for Wimbledon despite being ranked 181st in the world.

The WTA also announced women will be allowed to wear leggings or compression shorts without a skirt, dress or shorts over them.

Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam titles to her name raised eyebrows with an outfit dubbed as a ‘cat-suit’ at Rolland-Garros this year, and the French Open later said it would introduce a dress code.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    Martial's agent clouds long-term future after United trigger extension
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    'Never an option' - Rashford says joining Liverpool was never a possibility
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    'Liverpool are streets ahead': Man United legends turn on Mourinho
    Mourinho: All Manchester United can achieve is fourth

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie