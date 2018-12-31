This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rumour mill: 3 potential transfers that will get 2019 off to a great start

These players are in demand and could secure a move elsewhere in the coming weeks.

By The42 Team Monday 31 Dec 2018, 7:00 AM
Christian Pulisic 

Imago 20181031 The American has been a star for Borussia Dortmund but has found game-time hard to come by this season. Source: Imago/PA Images

THE UNITED STATES wonder-kid has enjoyed an extraordinary rise since breaking through at Borussia Dortmund two seasons ago, with the 20-year-old linked with a big-money move to a host of Premier League clubs in recent months.

Pulisic only turned 20 in September but has a wealth of Bundesliga, international and Champions League experience under his belt already. He is the US Men’s National Team’s key man and is set for a long and successful career in the near future.

Despite blossoming at Signal Iduna Park since 2016, making over 80 appearances, winning the German Cup and being recognised as the second-most promising young player behind Kylian Mbappe in the Kopa Trophy this year, Pulisic is routinely linked with a move away.

Chelsea are the leading candidates for the £50 million playmaker’s signature. He has not started a Bundesliga game since September and, having not signed a new deal with Dortmund, has put Europe’s top sides on red alert as he falls down the pecking order with the German league leaders.

Frenkie De Jong

NETHERLANDS: Ajax vs Bayern Munchen The 21-year-old has been likened to Johan Cruyff and has been heavily linked with a move to PSG. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Frenkie De Jong might not be a name which is recognisable to all football fans today, but with a host of Europe’s elite clubs like PSG and Real Madrid willing to pay more than £67 million for his services, he is certainly one to keep a close eye on.

Hailed as a Dutch genius-come-prodigee, the Ajax midfielder has been routinely compared to Johan Cruyff, with the 21-year-old’s skill, close control and direct running likened favourably to the Netherlands legend.

He is a player Europe’s top clubs don’t want to let slip through their fingers, however the Ajax man insists he has made no decision as of yet on whether or not he will be departing Amsterdam in the near future.

Helping Ajax to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in 13 years, he is making steady progress in the Eredivisie as things stand. A move to a bigger club is inevitable, but he could bide his time until at least the summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Italy: Serie A: Torino FC vs Napoli Koulibal has been hailed as one of the best defenders in the world. Source: Alberto Gandolfo

The robust Napoli defender is often cited as one of, if not the, best central defenders in the game today and a transfer to one of Europe’s elite sides seems like a forgone conclusion.

He has been in high demand from some of Europe’s leading clubs recent seasons, with the player most recently impressing against Liverpool in the group stages of the Champions League, as well as for his performances representing Senegal at the World Cup last summer in Russia.

Manchester United’s desperate need for a world-class central defender is well-known and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Co. could easily identify Koulibaly as the solution to his Phil Jones-shaped problem at the back.

The Serie A side are only willing to listen to offers upwards of £100 million for the 27-year-old, who’s potential impact for any top side as a commanding presence has been likened to that of Virgil van Dijk with Liverpool.

Top quality central defenders are in short supply for teams like Manchester United in the current market, thus rocketing the price tag for someone of Koulibaly’s exceptional ability.

Jurgen Klopp paid £75 million for van Dijk a year ago and it might cost United considerably more if they want to secure their own defensive rock to help try and secure Champions League football again for next season.

