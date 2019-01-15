This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Ex-Liverpool winger Babel signs for relegation-threatened Fulham

The Dutch international returns to the Premier League from Besiktas on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 6:40 PM
12 minutes ago 475 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4442015
Babel in action for the Netherlands during the 2018 Nations League.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Babel in action for the Netherlands during the 2018 Nations League.
Babel in action for the Netherlands during the 2018 Nations League.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER LIVERPOOL WINGER Ryan Babel has completed a transfer to Fulham, the Premier League side announced this evening.

The 32-year-old Netherlands international joins the relegation-strugglers from Besiktas on a deal that will run until the end of the season.

Babel made 146 appearances for Liverpool during a three-and-a-half year stint at Anfield, which started in 2007.

He subsequently switched to Hoffenheim in 2011 and has also had spells at Ajax, Turkish side Kasimpasa, Al Ain in the UAE and Deportivo La Coruna.

Speaking to fulhamfctv after signing, Babel said he’s confident that Claudio Ranieri’s charges can retain their top-flight status.

They currently sit second from bottom on the Premier League table and are five points away from safety.

“My first impressions are good and I’m very excited,” said Babel. 

“I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up. That’s one of the reasons that I’m here, to try and help that to happen. I’m ready to go, I’m excited and I can’t wait.”

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

