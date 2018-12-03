Shelbourne looking strong for 2019 as new boss Morris brings in Brennan

SHELBOURNE HAVE MADE another significant addition as they prepare for the 2019 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign.

The Tolka Park outfit today announced the signing of midfielder Ryan Brennan, who spent this year at St Patrick’s Athletic.

Brennan, who moved to Inchicore after a good season at Bray Wanderers in 2017, missed just two of the Saints’ 36 league games as they finished in fifth place in the Premier Division.

The 27-year-old is the fourth new signing to be completed by 31-year-old manager Ian Morris, who recently took the reins at Shels following the departure of Owen Heary.

Winger Conan Byrne has also joined from St Patrick’s Athletic, while defender Dan Byrne and midfielder Oscar Brennan have been signed from Bohemians.

Shels have already extended the contracts of James English, Derek Prendergast, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Karl Moore, Dean Delany, Dayle Rooney, John Ross Wilson and Shane Farrell.

Having lost to Drogheda United in the first stage of October’s promotion play-offs, the Reds will be playing in the second tier of Irish football for the sixth successive season in 2019.

However, Ian Morris’ recruitment thus far suggests that they’ll be well placed to contend for a return to the Premier Division.

