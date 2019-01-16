This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They have two arms and two legs like I do' - Wylie on marking the game's best forwards

Monaghan defender Ryan Wylie held the likes of Paul Geaney and Lee Brennan scoreless last summer.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 7:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,546 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4444147

JUST OVER 12 months ago, Ryan Wylie and Paul Mannion arrived back from a winter trip to America and Colombia with their hair dyed an eye-catching platinum blond.

Ryan Wylie receives a red card Ryan Wylie is sent-off in the first game of the 2018 Division 1 campaign. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

All-Star nominee Wylie is friendly with a number of the current Dublin squad from his time studying in UCD, having lifted a Sigerson Cup title in 2016 alongside Mannion, Jack McCaffrey and Michael Fitzsimons.

Dublin’s team holiday to Florida and the Bahamas meant Mannion was unable to accompany Wylie on his recent trip around Vietnam and the Philippines this off-season, which the Monaghan defender says wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I had four weeks off myself, just on holidays before Christmas,” says Wylie. “I was in Vietnam and the Philippines. It was a nice little break so I’m ready to hit the ground running.

Last year, Paul hadn’t started work. He started work this year and obviously he was away then with the Dublin team.

“He wasn’t able to fit it in. Maybe that was a good thing so we didn’t come back with blond hair. Maybe it was good thing he didn’t come with me this year,” he smiles.

The 24-year-old is still based in the capital, working as a radiographer in the Mater Hosptial since August 2016, following his graduation from UCD.

He still sees a good bit of Mannion and McCaffrey around the place, although football doesn’t necessarily come up in conversation between them all that often.

“Paul and Jack, they would have been in the same year in college, starting out in freshers. They played Sigerson the whole way.

We’d be good friends. We’ve plenty of other things to talk about.  We wouldn’t really talk about football that much.

“Maybe if we play each other, we’d text each other before or after games. There’s plenty of other things going on to be worried about than talking football all the time.

The UCD team celebrate winning the Sigerson Cup UCD's Sigerson Cup winners of 2016. Source: Presseye/Declan Roughan/INPHO

“They’re the same as myself where they’re nearly at it every night of the week. It’s good to just relax and take your mind off it now and again.”

Wylie is well used to the three-hour round-trips home from Dublin for county training at this stage, having been first called into the Farney panel by Malachy O’Rourke in 2013.

“It’s probably an advantage some of the other teams have that they have more home-based players to get more collective sessions in and get their training sessions earlier.

You look at some people and they’re home at 9pm and we’re only finishing our training at nine or after in. You’re back into your house around 12am and by the time you get settled down in the bed, you’re wrecked.

“But that’s just the way it is and there’s no point complaining about it, it’s not going to change. The road from Monaghan to Dublin is not going to get any shorter! I’ve been doing it since 2013 so I’m used to it now, it’s part of my week.”

Night shifts are par for the course for Wylie, like many hospital workers, but he’s not the type to complain about balancing a demanding job with inter-county football.

“If you want to find it tough, it will be tough. You just have base your week and month on a bit more preparation. That’s nearly helping me as well. You’re nearly more prepared for the week and month.

Allianz Football League 2019 Launch Ryan Wylie was at the Allianz Football League 2019 launch. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

“You know what’s ahead of you and you base your training all around it. It’s grand. I’m sure there’s loads of other players around the country with tougher jobs. To be honest, personally, it’s grand. I get on with it just fine.

“There’s the odd time that I’m not able to make training or I’m missing something. In fairness, Malachy’s very good. He understands. He knows everything that’s going on. He’d know that I wouldn’t be one to miss it because you’re lying up at home.

“He knows I have a genuine reason. He knows that I’d get the work done. He’s very accommodating, in fairness. It helps out that way.

“At the minute, I’m happy. I’ve got a good house, a good job. I’m 24, living in Dublin. Dublin is good craic so I don’t think I’ll be leaving it soon.”

Ryan Wylie and Con O’Callaghan Wylie tackles Con O'Callaghan in the 2017 All-Ireland quarter-final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Ballybay clubman has developed into one of the finest man-markers in the game. He can consider himself very unlucky not to have picked up an All-Star after a season where Monaghan reached the All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 1988.

Wylie held the likes of Paul Geaney and Lee Brennan scoreless in the championship, while he conceded just a point off Galway’s All-Star forward Ian Burke in the Super 8s meeting.

The corner-back admits he enjoys the challenge of coming up against the best forwards in the country.

“They’re the same as us. They’re just another person – they have two arms, two legs like I do. Both of us just go out and the forward’s job is to score and my job is to stop him scoring. One of us is going to lose out one way or another. I don’t really change anything.

It’s a good old battle though if you’re marking somebody and their prime objective is to get a score. You get a few tasty battles during the year – that’s the exciting thing about it.

“It’s great to be challenging yourself against the best in any walk of life. You always want to keep improving and the only way to improve is to be playing the best. 

In Division 1 especially we’re going to be playing seven games and it’s going to be against the best players in the country.”

****

The inter-county famine is about to end, giving way to a nine-week feast of Allianz Football League action between the weekend after next and the four divisional finals in Croke Park on March 30/31. The exciting programme features 116 games across the four divisions in a campaign which will mark the 27th year of Allianz’ partnership with the GAA as sponsor of the Allianz Leagues, making it one of the longest-running sponsorships in Irish sport.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Bielsa admits to spying on all Leeds' opponents during bizarre press briefing
    James Rodriguez 'playing for his future' at Bayern Munich, says head coach
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    IRELAND
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie