Thursday 22 November, 2018
Good news for Liverpool supporters as Sadio Mane agrees new long-term contract

The Senegal international has scored six Premier League goals this season with Liverpool second in the table.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 10:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,260 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4355787
Mane scored 20 goals for Liverpool last season.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Mane scored 20 goals for Liverpool last season.
Mane scored 20 goals for Liverpool last season.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SADIO MANE HAS agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Thursday night.

Mane’s previous contract was set to run to 2021 and the new deal is reported to be a two-year extension, although Liverpool did not confirm its length.

The Senegal international has scored six Premier League goals in a fine start to the season that has Liverpool second in the table, behind last season’s champions Manchester City.

And Mane, who hit 20 goals in all competitions last term, has been rewarded with fresh terms.

“I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool,” he told the club’s official website.

“It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.”

Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Anfield The 26-year-old joined Liverpool from Southampton for £30 million in the summer of 2016. Source: Richard Sellers

Mane’s new contract follows attacking team-mates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino also committing their futures to the club with new deals this year.

“I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice,” Mane continued.

“The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy.

“For me, I have made the best decision in my career.”

Mane has scored 40 goals in 89 games for Liverpool and won the club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards for the 2016-17 season, his first campaign after joining from Southampton for £30 million.

The 26-year-old is on the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or as well as being among the five names in the frame for the BBC African Footballer of the Year prize.

Liverpool are next in action away to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday before a crunch Champions League clash away to Paris Saint-Germain in Group C four days later.

