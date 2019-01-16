Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'

Sadio Mané in action for Liverpool against Everton in the Premier League.

LIVERPOOL ATTACKER SADIO Mané denies giving an interview in which he purportedly guaranteed that Liverpool “will be champions” come the end of the Premier League season, The42 has learned.

The quotes appeared in The Sun newspaper this morning, and have since been carried by numerous different websites. It is claimed that Mané gave the interview at the African Player of the Year Awards in Senegal on 9 January, and was bombastic about his team’s Premier League prospects.

This is not a team of chokers. We will be champions…I am sure we will be champions of England. When I wake up, I don’t go to the training ground thinking we will not win.

Mané, however, categorically denies giving the interview.

Mané made his 100th Liverpool appearance in last Saturday’s league win at Brighton, a result which left his side four points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

