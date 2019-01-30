This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp defends Salah over diving claims

The 26-year-old has recently been accused of conning referees to win penalties.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 3:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,392 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4467844
Mo Salah is helped to his feet by Gini Wijnaldum after winning a penalty in a recent Premier League game with Brighton.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Mo Salah is helped to his feet by Gini Wijnaldum after winning a penalty in a recent Premier League game with Brighton.
Mo Salah is helped to his feet by Gini Wijnaldum after winning a penalty in a recent Premier League game with Brighton.
Image: EMPICS Sport

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has supported Mohamed Salah over the diving criticism levelled against him, claiming that the forward has rightly won the penalties awarded to him.

Salah has won the Reds three penalties – against Newcastle, Arsenal and Brighton – in their last five Premier League outings.

Criticisms reached another level after Liverpool’s recent game against Crystal Palace, when he appeared to go to the ground easily after a challenge with Mamadou Sakho. 

Although referee Jon Moss waved play on, several ex-footballers including Garth Crooks and John Aldridge have sounded warning to the two-time African Footballer of the Year.

When asked whether he has met with Salah to talk about the diving claims, Klopp told Sky Sports that “I don’t have to speak to players about obvious things. He knows that. Don’t go down in situations like that.

“All the penalties against him were penalties, but people handle it like it was halfway diving. It was not. We don’t need blood for a foul in football. That’s all I will say about it.

“No, I didn’t speak to him about it. This is the first situation where he went down without (penalty), and you speak about all the other situations as well. The other situations, there was nothing to talk about. It is a penalty. Done. If that is the first, then why would we talk then?”

In staunch defence of the Egypt international, Klopp cited a situation that happened earlier this month where Jamie Vardy was accused of diving in a league game against Southampton.

“Did anyone talk to [Leicester striker] Jamie Vardy, when everybody saw? I watched the game [against Southampton in January]. That was proper — he jumped. Is Jamie a bad person because of that?” he questioned.

“I don’t say now he is a diver. That is another situation.”

Liverpool host Leicester City at Anfield tonight and could go seven points clear at the top with a win after closest rival Manchester City lost 2-1 against Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Salah, meanwhile, will be aiming to increase his tally of 16 goals in the Premier League this season as he aims to retain the Golden Boot award.

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    Thierry Henry's successor gets off to disappointing start as Monaco suffer shoot-out heartbreak
    IRELAND
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    McNamara preparing U20s to hit the ground running in Cork
    ENGLAND
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie