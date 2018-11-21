Rondon breaks down on TV as he recalls James McCarthy's horror leg-break

TEN MONTHS AFTER the incident itself, Salomon Rondon has been left in tears again, reflecting on Ireland international James McCarthy’s horror double leg-break.

Moments after it happened. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

There were sad scenes at Goodison Park in January as Everton midfielder McCarthy was stretched off during their Premier League match with West Brom.

He suffered the devastating injury as he nicked the ball off Rondon — lining out for West Brom at the time — when he was about to shoot, but accidentally caught McCarthy with the follow through.

Rondon’s reaction was heartbreaking, as he was reduced to tears and in an extremely upset state while his team-mates consoled him.

Rondon breaks down. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

McCarthy is stretchered off. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

While 27-year-old McCarthy has returned to action in the last few weeks, Rondon is on loan at Newcastle but has also found it hard himself to move on from the events of 20 January 2018.

The Venezuela striker broke down in tears in a TV interview with Telemundo this week when it came up in conversation.

“Life played me a bad turn because I was the one who experienced it,” Rondon said — as translated by the Mirror — as he broke down in tears on Telemundo Deportes.

(Skip to 2:18 here)

“I’m crying because apart from the fact that he’s a fellow professional, it was an injury that I actually felt when it happened… I’ll never forget it… it was tough.

“Thanks to God, I didn’t need the help of a psychologist because my family were there for me, but it’s something that I never wanted to experience.

“In all of my naivety, I apologised to him, but it was totally unintentional. I didn’t want it to happen and didn’t think it would ever happen.”

