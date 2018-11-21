This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rondon breaks down on TV as he recalls James McCarthy's horror leg-break

‘It was an injury that I actually felt when it happened. I’ll never forget it… it was tough.’

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,133 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4353413

TEN MONTHS AFTER the incident itself, Salomon Rondon has been left in tears again, reflecting on Ireland international James McCarthy’s horror double leg-break.

Everton v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park Moments after it happened. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

There were sad scenes at Goodison Park in January as Everton midfielder McCarthy was stretched off during their Premier League match with West Brom.

He suffered the devastating injury as he nicked the ball off Rondon — lining out for West Brom at the time — when he was about to shoot, but accidentally caught McCarthy with the follow through.

Rondon’s reaction was heartbreaking, as he was reduced to tears and in an extremely upset state while his team-mates consoled him.

Everton v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park Rondon breaks down. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Everton v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park McCarthy is stretchered off. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

While 27-year-old McCarthy has returned to action in the last few weeks, Rondon is on loan at Newcastle but has also found it hard himself to move on from the events of 20 January 2018.

The Venezuela striker broke down in tears in a TV interview with Telemundo this week when it came up in conversation.

“Life played me a bad turn because I was the one who experienced it,” Rondon said — as translated by the Mirror — as he broke down in tears on Telemundo Deportes.

Source: Telemundo Deportes/YouTube

(Skip to 2:18 here)

“I’m crying because apart from the fact that he’s a fellow professional, it was an injury that I actually felt when it happened… I’ll never forget it… it was tough.

“Thanks to God, I didn’t need the help of a psychologist because my family were there for me, but it’s something that I never wanted to experience.

“In all of my naivety, I apologised to him, but it was totally unintentional. I didn’t want it to happen and didn’t think it would ever happen.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    IRELAND
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Spats with reporters, historic victories and Roy Keane controversy â the good and bad of the OâNeill era
    Spats with reporters, historic victories and Roy Keane controversy – the good and bad of the O’Neill era
    Tbilisi to Cardiff - the memorable wins and golden goals from Martin O'Neill's Ireland tenure
    Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    DENMARK
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie