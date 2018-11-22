This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side

The Munster centre must perform to prove he’s more than just one for the future, says Joe Schmidt.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 6:44 PM
17 minutes ago 613 Views 1 Comment
SATURDAY’S CLOSING NOVEMBER Test against the USA will see players attempting to grab their opportunity by fitting in, not flying in.

That process-driven sentiment was put forward by both Darren Sweetnam, coming in for his first cap since last November’s win over Fiji, and John Cooney, who will start an international match for the first time after three runs off the bench.

“John, first of all, has had to be pretty patient,” Schmidt said with Cooney seated alongside him at today’s team announcement at Carton House. 

John Cooney and Richie Murphy John Cooney runs with the starters for the first time. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“For the last few trainings, he’s had more of a portion of the time with the shadow 15. That gives him a little bit more rhythm. 

“His kicking game is strong. He has a very sharp pass, and I’m hoping we’re going to see the benefit of both of those skills. On the other side of the ball, he’s a resolute defender, he’s a smart defender, covering the space behind as well as filling in the front-line.”

Those off-the-ball aspects will be just as important, in Schmidt’s eyes, as the swiftness of Cooney’s pass and the reliability of his box kicking. And Cooney is aware of the importance of offering Schmidt a reliable alternative if Conor Murray is unavailable again.

“It’s just important that I fit into the team,” says the 28-year-old who has been taken to Ulster hearts after he filled the shoes of Ruan Pienaar.

“Last week we talked about the collective nature of our team, trying to be better than New Zealand. It’s just important to keep learning… I was in (the squad) in the summer so, it’s just getting up to date with all the plays and stuff like that and just fitting into the team — just doing my basics; passing, kicking well and if opportunities open up that’s exactly what I need.”

Learning was a key theme surrounding the one uncapped player included in the matchday 23 by Schmidt. Should the head coach empty the bench on Saturday then 41 of his initial 42-man squad will have tasted game-time this month (with Robbie Henshaw being the unfortunate odd man out) and Sam Arnold will end the international year with a cap after training with the squad since January.

Sammy Arnold Sam Arnold calls defence into line at training today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Sammy is a player who has some raw talent. We’re just continually trying to hone and probably fine-tune that raw talent.” Schmidt says of the Munster centre. 

“One of the things that impresses me most about Sammy is just how hard he works off the pitch so he can deliver on it.

What he’s committed to the team and preparation last week and in the other preparation windows that’s he’s been involved in, he’s really rolled his sleeves up and earned this opportunity to get off the bench and get his first cap.

“He is probably a selection for the future right now, that’s his challenge, he needs to be the right now, demonstrate all the learning that he has really tried to embed, that can be visual on the pitch.”

It’s the same challenge for the whole squad, and the reward for the successful ones was laid bare on Saturday night. The race is on to be part of the big occasions and misplaced steps will guarantee lost ground.

