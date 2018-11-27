English egos and selfish players cost 'great men' their jobs at 2015 World Cup, says Burgess

Andy Farrell, Graham Rowntree and Stuart Lancaster all lost their England jobs following the dismal 2015 World Cup.

Andy Farrell, Graham Rowntree and Stuart Lancaster all lost their England jobs following the dismal 2015 World Cup.

SAM BURGESS HAS defended his performances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, claiming England crashed out due to “individual egos and selfish players”.

South Sydney Rabbitohs star Burgess featured for England during a short stint in rugby union, before returning to the NRL, as the host nation were eliminated in the pool stage.

Burgess’ performances were criticised and the 29-year-old claimed on Twitter that he still receives messages blaming him for England’s failings three years later.

And after sharing a supportive post, the former Bath centre responded and promised that he will further reveal his take on the tournament in the future.

“I seem to be getting a few tweets regarding the Rugby WC in 2015… still,” Burgess wrote.

“If people actually re-watched the games I participated in, you will see I added to the team.

“What cost us an early exit was individual egos and selfish players not following our leader, which essentially cost the coach and other great men their jobs.

“Tournaments are not won by the coaching staff or one player. It takes a commitment from the full group. I guarantee you this: I was committed but others had their own agendas.

“I have fond memories of my time in rugby union and some great friends. One day I will tell my side of the story but, for now, I love watching England and cannot wait to see them as they prepare for the 2019 WC in Japan.”

Head coach Stuart Lancaster was sacked following England’s disappointing tournament while his assistants Andy Farrell, Graham Rowntree and Mike Catt were not retained by his successor Eddie Jones.

Farrell was yesterday unveiled as the man to succeed Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with reports suggesting that Lancaster — who is enjoying tremendous success as senior coach at Leinster — could in time become part of the Ireland backroom.

