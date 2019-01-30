Former Man United and Everton forward Byrne joins Bohemians ahead of 2019 campaign

Byrne spent four years with Everton between 2014 and 2018 before returning to Ireland.

FORWARD SAM BYRNE has agreed to join Bohemians having left Premier Division and FAI Cup champions Dundalk by mutual consent after a year with the Lilywhites.

The 23-year-old joined Manchester United in 2011 and would also spend four years with fellow Premier League side Everton before returning to Ireland in 2018.

He made six appearances for United during the 2013/14 Uefa Youth League, but was released by the club in May 2014 before joining the Toffees.

Byrne would make just two appearances under Stephen Kenny at Oriel Park, being loaned out to Northern Irish Premiership side Glentoran in August until the end of last season.

“Sam is a player who I have known for many years. I am pleased that we are in a position to try and help him rediscover his undoubted potential and ability,” said Bohemians manager Keith Long.

He has spent the last month on trial with the League of Ireland club and scored a penalty during the Gypsies 4-0 pre-season win against Longford Town last night.

