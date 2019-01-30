This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Man United and Everton forward Byrne joins Bohemians ahead of 2019 campaign

The 23-year-old Dubliner is the brother of Leinster wing Adam Byrne.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 11:24 AM
33 minutes ago 874 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4467129
Byrne spent four years with Everton between 2014 and 2018 before returning to Ireland.
Image: Pete Byrne
Byrne spent four years with Everton between 2014 and 2018 before returning to Ireland.
Byrne spent four years with Everton between 2014 and 2018 before returning to Ireland.
Image: Pete Byrne

FORWARD SAM BYRNE has agreed to join Bohemians having left Premier Division and FAI Cup champions Dundalk by mutual consent after a year with the Lilywhites.

The 23-year-old joined Manchester United in 2011 and would also spend four years with fellow Premier League side Everton before returning to Ireland in 2018.

He made six appearances for United during the 2013/14 Uefa Youth League, but was released by the club in May 2014 before joining the Toffees.

Byrne would make just two appearances under Stephen Kenny at Oriel Park, being loaned out to Northern Irish Premiership side Glentoran in August until the end of last season.

“Sam is a player who I have known for many years. I am pleased that we are in a position to try and help him rediscover his undoubted potential and ability,” said Bohemians manager Keith Long.

He has spent the last month on trial with the League of Ireland club and scored a penalty during the Gypsies 4-0 pre-season win against Longford Town last night.

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    Thierry Henry's successor gets off to disappointing start as Monaco suffer shoot-out heartbreak
    Klopp offers '100%' support to fellow boss Pochettino
    IRELAND
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    McNamara preparing U20s to hit the ground running in Cork
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    ENGLAND
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie