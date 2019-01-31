Ulster confirm signing of Wallabies and Brumbies lock Carter

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Wallabies and Brumbies second row Sam Carter.

Following reports linking the 29-year-old to a deal with the province in The Canberra Times and The42, Carter is now set to join Dan McFarland’s side this summer.



Carter, who is out of contract at the end of the 2019 Super Rugby campaign, has won 14 caps for Australia after making his debut in 2014.

The son of former Wallaby David Carter will be an experienced second row option for Ulster, with Iain Henderson often away on Ireland duty or sometimes being rested under the IRFU’s player management programme.

Carter made his debut for the Brumbies in 2011 and he became just the twelfth player to make 100 appearances for the club in 2018. To date, he has earned 105 Super Rugby caps.

He was made co-captain of the team in 2017 alongside Christian Leali’ifano, who himself enjoyed a successful four-month stint at Ulster last season.

After signing for the Irish province, a delighted Carter said:

“I look forward to joining Ulster later in the year and I’m excited by the prospect of playing with the team at Kingspan Stadium.

“The opportunity to compete within the Northern Hemisphere tournaments represents a new challenge for me and is something I feel ready for.”

Head coach McFarland added:

“We’re really happy that Sam has chosen to come to Ulster Rugby and we look forward to welcoming him to the club and the Province.

“In addition to his undoubted quality on the field, Sam is renowned for his leadership, having shared the captaincy of the Brumbies over the past couple of seasons.

“Sam has an excellent work ethic and a strong set piece game, where he has led one of Super Rugby’s top lineouts over the past five years.

“He will add another level of experience and leadership to our forward pack and will significantly enhance competition for places within our squad.”

