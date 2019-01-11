England flanker ruled out of Six Nations after undergoing ankle surgery

ENGLAND WILL HAVE to plan without Sam Underhill for this year’s Six Nations as he is set to spend three months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

The flanker suffered the injury in action for Bath in the Premiership against Leicester on 30 December.

The club have now confirmed that he has had surgery to repair the damage to his ankle and is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

That would rule Underhill out for the tournament that begins Friday 1 February and ends on Saturday 16 March.

England’s opening game sees them travel to Dublin to face Ireland on Saturday 2 February.

Underhill was involved with England in the Six Nations last year as well as featuring in the November Internationals.

He lined out against Leinster twice in December in the Heineken Champions Cup and will miss their remaining pool games at home to Wasps tomorrow and away to Toulouse on Sunday 20 January.

