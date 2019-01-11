This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England flanker ruled out of Six Nations after undergoing ankle surgery

Sam Underhill suffered the injury while playing for Bath in late December.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 11 Jan 2019, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,764 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4434879
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ENGLAND WILL HAVE to plan without Sam Underhill for this year’s Six Nations as he is set to spend three months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

The flanker suffered the injury in action for Bath in the Premiership against Leicester on 30 December.

The club have now confirmed that he has had surgery to repair the damage to his ankle and is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

That would rule Underhill out for the tournament that begins Friday 1 February and ends on Saturday 16 March.

England’s opening game sees them travel to Dublin to face Ireland on Saturday 2 February.

Underhill was involved with England in the Six Nations last year as well as featuring in the November Internationals.

He lined out against Leinster twice in December in the Heineken Champions Cup and will miss their remaining pool games at home to Wasps tomorrow and away to Toulouse on Sunday 20 January.

 

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

