Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
England flanker a possible doubt for Six Nations opener against Ireland

Sam Underhill suffered ankle ligament damage in Bath’s Premiership win over Leicester Tigers at the weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 2:25 PM
51 minutes ago 2,037 Views 5 Comments
Sam Underhill (file pic).
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Sam Underhill (file pic).
Sam Underhill (file pic).
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ENGLAND FLANKER SAM Underhill could be a possible doubt for his country’s opening Six Nations clash with Ireland after suffering an injury while in action for Bath.

The English side has confirmed that the 22-year-old will be out of action after sustaining ankle ligament damage during their Premiership victory over Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

The club says that “further detail around his expected return will be provided” after Underhill’s injury is reviewed by a specialist.  

The England international could be sidelined for at least four weeks, meaning he could be an injury concern for Eddie Jones ahead of their away tie against the reigning Six Nations champions on 2 February.

Underhill has nine caps for his country and was part of England’s 2018 Six Nations side. He also featured in three of their Autumn internationals where he produced some impressive performances.

Meanwhile, Bath also reports that forward Matt Garvey is expected to need surgery after fracturing his ankle, which could keep him sidelined for up to three months.

The full statement from Bath Rugby reads:

“Bath Rugby can confirm that Matt Garvey and Sam Underhill are going to be out of action following injuries sustained in the win against Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

“Garvey suffered a fracture to his ankle and is expected to need surgery, which will keep him out for around three months.

Underhill sustained ligament damage to his ankle and further detail around his expected return will be provided after his specialist review.”

