Samcro 'very, very, very doubtful' to make Cheltenham festival

SAMCRO IS CONSIDERED to be “very, very doubtful” to make the Cheltenham festival, according to Gigginstown Stud spokesman, Eddie O’Leary.

The Michael O’Leary-owned star was defeated at Leopardstown over the Christmas period, finishing fifth in the Ryanair Hurdle in what was his third loss of the season.

Veterinary tests were subsequently carried but O’Leary says nothing serious was detected and Samcro remains a 16-1 shot for the Champion Hurdle.

In quotes carried by the Irish Times, O’Leary said:

“He’ll be kept in the Champion Hurdle in case things go real well. But we’re looking at the longer picture.

“He is very, very, very doubtful for Cheltenham. He won’t be rushed. He’ll come back in his own sweet time and if he doesn’t this season, he’ll be let off.

“He was always going to go chasing next season regardless.”

Samcro was the 6-4 favourite for the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown and was in a strong position coming down the home straight.

But he faded in the final stages with Sharjah finishing as the comfortable winner for Willie Mullins while Melon edged out Samcro for fourth place.

