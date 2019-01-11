This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
San Antonio Spurs beat OKC in record-breaking 154-147 epic

LaMarcus Aldridge came away with 56 points.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jan 2019, 8:08 AM
1 hour ago 837 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4434405
LaMarcus Aldridge: huge numbers.
THE SAN ANTONIO Spurs won one of the wilder games in the NBA this season, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 on Thursday.

San Antonio took down Oklahoma City in double-overtime behind a career-high 56 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and an unprecedented three-point shooting display.

The 56 points is the most scored by a player without a three-point attempt since Shaquille O’Neal tallied 61 in 2000.

The Spurs were absolutely on fire from three-point range, as they went a perfect 10-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first half. San Antonio were the first team in the last 20 years to record that stat line in a half.

It did not stop there, though. San Antonio made their first 14 three-point attempts. In total, they finished 16 of 19 from beyond the arc.

But the Thunder did not back down as Russell Westbrook had a great game. He posted his fourth career 20-point, 20-assist performance in addition to a triple-double (24-13-24).

The Spurs (25-18) are now just one game back of the Thunder (25-16) for third place in the Western Conference.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Thursday’s results

Miami Heat 115-99 Boston Celtics
Denver Nuggets 121-100 Los Angeles Clippers
San Antonio Spurs 154-147 Oklahoma City Thunder
Sacramento Kings 112-102 Detroit Pistons

