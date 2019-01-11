San Antonio Spurs beat OKC in record-breaking 154-147 epic

THE SAN ANTONIO Spurs won one of the wilder games in the NBA this season, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 on Thursday.

San Antonio took down Oklahoma City in double-overtime behind a career-high 56 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and an unprecedented three-point shooting display.

The 56 points is the most scored by a player without a three-point attempt since Shaquille O’Neal tallied 61 in 2000.

The Spurs were absolutely on fire from three-point range, as they went a perfect 10-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first half. San Antonio were the first team in the last 20 years to record that stat line in a half.

It did not stop there, though. San Antonio made their first 14 three-point attempts. In total, they finished 16 of 19 from beyond the arc.

But the Thunder did not back down as Russell Westbrook had a great game. He posted his fourth career 20-point, 20-assist performance in addition to a triple-double (24-13-24).

The Spurs (25-18) are now just one game back of the Thunder (25-16) for third place in the Western Conference.

Thursday’s results

Miami Heat 115-99 Boston Celtics

Denver Nuggets 121-100 Los Angeles Clippers

San Antonio Spurs 154-147 Oklahoma City Thunder

Sacramento Kings 112-102 Detroit Pistons