This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool target 18-year-old Italian prospect Tonali, but face competition from Roma

Brescia president Massimo Cellino said leading sides in England and Italy have enquired after the teenager.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,702 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4456874
Sandro Tonali in action for Italy's U19s.
Sandro Tonali in action for Italy's U19s.
Sandro Tonali in action for Italy's U19s.

LIVERPOOL HAVE ASKED about Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali, but club president Massimo Cellino has revealed that the Reds face competition from Roma.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after prospects in European football.

His potential has been noted by sides across the continent, with Chelsea and Juventus among those monitoring his development. It has been suggested that an offer of around €28 million could be enough to tempt Brescia into a sale.

Cellino has offered no indication that is the case, with there a desire on the part of the Serie B side’s president to keep a prized asset in his current surroundings.

Italy: Ascoli v Brescia - Serie B The midfielder has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Interest is building, though, with the likes of Liverpool preparing more formal approaches after previously watching on from afar.

Cellino told Corriere dello Sport of a transfer scramble which could soon be sparked for a player being billed as ‘the new Andrea Pirlo’: “Yes, Roma have asked me about Tonali.

I’ve talked about him to [Roma director Mauro] Baldissoni several times, but I want to keep the lad as long as possible. Is he ready? I don’t know, he’s 18. But Liverpool also contacted me a little while ago.”

Tonali made his senior debut for Brescia in August 2017 as a 17-year-old. He scored his first competitive goal towards the end of the 2017-18 campaign and has remained a regular in the side under Eugenio Corini.

Italy: Ascoli v Brescia - Serie B Tonali and Lorenzo Rosseti of Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC battle for the ball. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The speculation surrounding his future has not gone unnoticed, and Tonali recently revealed that he is a fan of Serie A heavyweights at San Siro.

He said: “I was an AC Milan fans as a child, as I have always said, but I am not thinking about the future. I am inspired by Gattuso, by his determination. He always gave everything. I would like to do the same myself. I would like to be coached by him.

“Pirlo comparisons? I feel good playing in any midfield position. I mostly play as the playmaker but I have no problem playing on the sides of the midfield. My dream? Going to t Serie A with Brescia.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
    IRELAND
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sanchez set to feature against Arsenal on anniversary of uninspiring first year at Man United
    Sanchez set to feature against Arsenal on anniversary of uninspiring first year at Man United
    'He's in charge of his own destiny' - Neville puts Solskjaer in pole position for Man Utd job
    Real Madrid take top spot from Man United in 'money league'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie