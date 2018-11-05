Sane 'on the right side' of Manchester as City star dismisses United links

MANCHESTER CITY WINGER Leroy Sane has dismissed any suggestion of a sensational transfer to rivals Manchester United.

City host United at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday for the latest instalment of the Manchester derby, and Sane insists there is no chance of him crossing the city divide.

It was reported last week that the bookmakers’ odds of Sane signing for Jose Mourinho’s side had been “slashed”, leading to speculation that a shock move could be on the cards.

But the 22-year-old has dismissed those claims: “That won’t happen! That won’t happen,” he told reporters after City’s 6-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday. Asked if he would ever move to Old Trafford in the future, he added: “That won’t happen at all. I am really happy here and I’m on the right side!”

Sane was one of five different goalscorers for City on Sunday, and he has now scored three times in just four starts. His late goal against the Saints moved him level with David Silva and Bernardo Silva on three goals, though he is still behind Riyad Mahrez, who has four, Raheem Sterling, who has six, and Sergio Aguero, who has seven.

“It’s so important not to just have one or two players who score the goals,” Sane said. ”Maybe one day they don’t score, and then the team doesn’t score at all. It’s a big strength for us that anyone can score the goals, and we have that hunger. But we also have a hunger to give each other assists, it makes things easier.”

