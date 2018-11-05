This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sane 'on the right side' of Manchester as City star dismisses United links

City host United at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday for the latest instalment of the Manchester derby.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Nov 2018, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,620 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4323446
Leroy Sane celebrates after scoring.
Leroy Sane celebrates after scoring.
Leroy Sane celebrates after scoring.

MANCHESTER CITY WINGER Leroy Sane has dismissed any suggestion of a sensational transfer to rivals Manchester United.

City host United at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday for the latest instalment of the Manchester derby, and Sane insists there is no chance of him crossing the city divide.

It was reported last week that the bookmakers’ odds of Sane signing for Jose Mourinho’s side had been “slashed”, leading to speculation that a shock move could be on the cards.

But the 22-year-old has dismissed those claims: “That won’t happen! That won’t happen,” he told reporters after City’s 6-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday. Asked if he would ever move to Old Trafford in the future, he added: “That won’t happen at all. I am really happy here and I’m on the right side!”

Sane was one of five different goalscorers for City on Sunday, and he has now scored three times in just four starts. His late goal against the Saints moved him level with David Silva and Bernardo Silva on three goals, though he is still behind Riyad Mahrez, who has four, Raheem Sterling, who has six, and Sergio Aguero, who has seven.

“It’s so important not to just have one or two players who score the goals,” Sane said. ”Maybe one day they don’t score, and then the team doesn’t score at all. It’s a big strength for us that anyone can score the goals, and we have that hunger. But we also have a hunger to give each other assists, it makes things easier.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try
    CHICAGO
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    ITALY
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    FOOTBALL
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    14-year-old striker produces deft finish in Paraguay's biggest derby
    Irish keeper called up to Liverpool squad for Belgrade trip but Shaqiri left out to avoid 'distractions'
    IRELAND
    US-born Le Havre goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad
    US-born Le Havre goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie