This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solari given Real Madrid reigns on permanent basis after recent resurgence

The 13-time European champions have won four on the bounce under the former player’s stewardship.

By AFP Monday 12 Nov 2018, 3:02 PM
53 minutes ago 1,156 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4335328
Santiago Solari has stopped the rot at Real Madrid, and has been upgraded to full-time boss at the capital club.
Image: Petr David Josek
Santiago Solari has stopped the rot at Real Madrid, and has been upgraded to full-time boss at the capital club.
Santiago Solari has stopped the rot at Real Madrid, and has been upgraded to full-time boss at the capital club.
Image: Petr David Josek

INTERIM REAL MADRID manager Santiago Solari was appointed permanent coach on Monday after overseeing a startling upturn in the European champions’ fortunes since he stepped in to replace Julen Lopetegui.

“Everything is in order. Real Madrid have worked out his contract and there are no problems,” the Spanish football federation stated.

Solari has led Real to four wins out of four since being installed on a caretaker basis following Lopetegui’s abrupt sacking last month.

And with 15 goals scored and only two conceded he has established the best ever start for a Real manager.

After thrashing Melilla in the Copa del Rey, they won 5-0 away to Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League — this between victories over Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The upturn has left Madrid only four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona and on the brink of qualification for the last 16 in Europe.

Solari, who spent five years playing for Real, was promoted from his role in charge of Castilla, the club´s B team, after Lopetegui had overseen a miserable run that included just one victory in seven games.

The last of those, a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Barcelona, proved the final straw for club president Florentino Perez but the team have rebounded under their new coach.

“He has done excellently,” Madrid club director Emilio Butragueno said on Sunday night. “We are very happy with how things have gone.”

Few, however, could argue with the results, which have now earned Solari the chance to prove himself over a longer period. He indicated in his opening press conference that he was open to keeping the job full-time.

“It’s a great opportunity and it’s a great club,” Solari said. “I don’t just say that now as coach of the first team. I’ve been here with other teams, I’ve played and sweated in the shirt of this club.

“Madrid is bigger than all of us but it touches us all with its greatness. I want to be a part of it.”

Czech Republic Soccer Champions League Solari hasn't missed a step during his short stint in charge Source: Petr David Josek

The challenge for Solari will be to manage the dressing room when results take a turn for the worse.

After the international break, Madrid´s generous run of games continues with league matches against Eibar, Valencia, Huesca, Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal before Christmas, none of whom currently reside in La Liga´s top half.

They will also play Roma in Italy and CSKA Moscow at home in the Champions League, two games likely to settle who goes through top of Group G.

Solari was only allowed two weeks as an interim coach according to Spanish regulations, meaning Sunday´s trip to Celta Vigo was always likely to precede a decision on his future.

It proved an impressive final audition as Madrid struck a 4-2 victory, with Solari having to adapt to a handful of injury problems during the game.

- © AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Martin O’Neill will have discussion with 18-year-old Southampton youngster about committing to Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Sexton backs 'smart' call to plan for All Blacks showdown without Murray
    Sexton backs 'smart' call to plan for All Blacks showdown without Murray
    Henshaw and Murray ruled out of Ireland's clash with the All Blacks
    'I don't know if the lineout was too bad': Henderson focuses on the positives
    FOOTBALL
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    The game that all of Argentina has been talking about ends in a draw
    IRELAND
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie