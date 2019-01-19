This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saracens see off Glasgow to advance to quarter-finals as top seeds

The English side will pose a serious threat to Leinster’s European crown this season.

By AFP Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 5:13 PM
45 minutes ago 1,557 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4449168
Itoje and Vunipola celebrate Saracens' win.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Itoje and Vunipola celebrate Saracens' win.
Itoje and Vunipola celebrate Saracens' win.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SARACENS SAW OFF a furious challenge from Glasgow Warriors to win 38-19 at Allianz Park on Saturday and clinch first place in Pool 3 and the top seed in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Saracens had won their first five games to ensure a last-eight spot. Glasgow had already qualified on Friday without playing when Scottish rivals Edinburgh beat Montpellier 19-10.

That result sealed last-eight spots for both Scottish teams. Edinburgh won Pool 5 while Glasgow were guaranteed, at the least, one of the slots for the three best second-place teams in the five pools.

On Saturday, in a frenzied opening 30 minutes the Warriors looked capable of matching Saracens blow for blow.

After Ben Spencer finished a sharp break by David Strettle in the seventh minute, Glasgow rapidly hit back twice.

In the ninth minute winger Tommy Seymour touched down in the corner. Four minutes later, scrum half Ali Price galloped through an uncharacteristically disorganised Saracens defence to put the Warriors ahead.

Vincent Koch restored the home lead after 17 minutes.

Again Glasgow quickly hit back with Ryan Wilson scoring three minutes later.

Alex Goode and Siosiua Halanukonuka Alex Goode in action at Allianz Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Hard-hitting Saracens back row Billy Vunipola then crashed over for the sixth try in the first 30 minutes.

After that Sarries, who led by five points, began to stifle Glasgow’s free-running rugby.

In the last 11 minutes, as the Scots wearied, the home team ran in two more tries through Maro Itoje and Will Skelton to make the result secure for the winners of this trophy in 2016 and 2017.

“This game was by no means easy,” Itoje told BT Sport after the final whistle. “They challenged us physically and played a very expansive brand of rugby.”

In the other Pool 3 game, Cardiff Blues scored six tries as they beat visiting Lyon, 33-14. The result meant Lyon ended the pool without a point, a first for a French club.

© – AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    Norwich end winless run to go second with victory over Birmingham
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    SHANE LOWRY
    Shane Lowry completes dream start to 2019 and wins big in Abu Dhabi
    Shane Lowry completes dream start to 2019 and wins big in Abu Dhabi
    'I just started laughing when I birdied 15': Relaxed Shane Lowry ready for final stretch in Abu Dhabi
    Shane Lowry leads in Abu Dhabi after scorching third-round 67
    LIVERPOOL
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    LIVE: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie