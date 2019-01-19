This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Maybe they shouldn't be playing at this level' - Sarri eviscerates 'mentally weak' Chelsea players

The Blues were toothless in their efforts against Arsenal, prompting a post-match outburst from their manager.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 9:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,908 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4449518

MAURIZIO SARRI HAS slammed his Chelsea players following their 2-0 derby defeat to Arsenal, stating that that his players are “very difficult to motivate”.

Chelsea’s backline started frantically at the Emirates, conceding possession on numerous occasions before they were made to pay by Alexandre Lacazette’s fine finish from a tight angle.

A little bit of luck went the Gunners’ way for their second, a lofted cross going in off Laurent Koscielny’s shoulder as he attempted to head home.

Regardless, Chelsea looked blunt and predictable throughout, and their manager opted to speak in his native Italian so that his point would be as clear as possible.

“I have to say that I’m extremely angry because this defeat was down to mentality,” Sarri told the press.

“They were far more determined than we were and I can’t accept that. It was similar to Spurs – I spoke to the players and I thought it was solved.

“I want to talk about tactics but it would appear this group of players are very difficult to motivate.

I think when you see this type of game where one team is more determined then you can’t talk about tactics. Their level of determination was much better than ours throughout the game.

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Maurizio Sarri was publicly took aim at his players after today's defeat to Arsenal. Source: Nick Potts

Pushed further on why he can’t get through to his squad, he said: “That’s a difficult question to answer.

It seems that they’re not aggressive enough mentally – that’s down to their personalities and that’s difficult to change.

“You have to influence them and that could be down to a new player coming in or one of the old heads taking control.

I don’t think a player at this level can be afraid to face up to their responsibilities. The best thing that can happen is that the players and I speak very openly.

“I am the person responsible for the players and it’s important for them to have the right attitude. Ig they can’t achieve that then maybe they shouldn’t be playing at this level.”

Despite Saturday’s loss, Chelsea remain three points ahead of Arsenal in fourth place and must now prepare for an FA Cup clash with Tottenham on Thursday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    Palace win a 'massive relief' for Liverpool boss Klopp
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Cardiff make €17 million Nantes striker their club-record signing
    Arsenal overcome Chelsea to leapfrog Man United and boost top-four hopes
    CONNACHT
    Connacht face Sale rematch as Challenge Cup quarter-final line-up confirmed
    Connacht face Sale rematch as Challenge Cup quarter-final line-up confirmed
    Carty's last-gasp intercept sends Connacht through to Challenge Cup quarter-finals
    'It needs to be a win': Friend's Connacht head to France with a clear focus

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie