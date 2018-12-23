This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'What's important is to get the identity back': Schmeichel eyeing Man United director role

A director of football is set to be hired in the coming months, and the Dane is considering applying.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 3:22 PM
19 minutes ago 628 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4412621
Schmeichel celebrates winning the Premiership in May 1999.
Schmeichel celebrates winning the Premiership in May 1999.
Schmeichel celebrates winning the Premiership in May 1999.

MANCHESTER UNITED GREAT Peter Schmeichel is considering putting himself forward for the proposed director of football role at the Premier League club.

Following Jose Mourinho’s sacking, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as caretaker United manager got off to a fine start on Saturday, as the Red Devils thrashed Cardiff City 5-1.

But Mourinho’s dismissal has also reportedly seen United restart their search for a director of football, a role the Portuguese coach was said to have opposed.

Schmeichel, who enjoyed eight years at the club until 1999, believes the successful candidate must have a clear idea of United’s identity, and suggested he could submit an application despite having very little football involvement since retiring in 2003. 

“I’m actually thinking about putting my name in there,” Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I really want to get involved in football again at some point. I know I’m getting older, but my life has just turned out a different way after I retired from football.

“What’s really important is to get the United culture and identity back.

“I would like to see [the job go to] someone who has played there, and can bring some of that Alex Ferguson mentality back in the whole of the football club.

“I’m considering if I have the qualities, and if I come up to an answer to that question, then I will put my name in the hat.

“I’ll have a good think about this over Christmas and make a decision about it.”

Schmeichel spent eight seasons at United, winning five league titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup and the Champions League during his spell at the club.

