This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over

The 53-year-old New Zealander is set to step away from coaching permanently.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 26 Nov 2018, 9:03 AM
11 minutes ago 11,026 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4359791

THE IRFU HAS confirmed that Joe Schmidt will leave his position as Ireland head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

Current assistant coach Andy Farrell will be promoted to succeed Schmidt at that point.

Schmidt has indicated that he will step away from rugby coaching altogether after leaving his role with Ireland, as he looks to “prioritise family commitments.”

Joe Schmidt with Andy Farrell Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Schmidt has been in charge of Ireland since 2013, leading them to a Grand Slam, two other Six Nations titles, their first two wins over the All Blacks, a series success in Australia, two consecutive November clean sweeps, and a first-ever win against the Springboks on South African soil.

He will hope to finish his reign strongly, with another Six Nations success and by guiding Ireland beyond the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time ever in Japan next year. 

 ”I have decided to finish coaching and will prioritise family commitments after the RWC in 2019,” said Schmidt of his decision.

“I feel that Irish rugby is in good hands. The management and players have been incredible to work with and the tremendous support we have had, particularly at home in the Aviva, but where ever we have travelled has been uplifting.

“Thank you to the IRFU for their support and patience and thanks also to so many people who have adopted my family and me, making us feel part of the community here in Ireland.

“There are some inspiring challenges over the next 11 months so there’s plenty of motivation for me to continue working hard, alongside the other management staff, so that the team can be as competitive as possible.”

Farrell, formerly an assistant coach with England, is now set to fill Schmidt’s shoes after the 2019 World Cup.

“It is a privilege to be considered for such a prestigious role,” said Farrell.

“I have learned a lot from Joe over the past few seasons and I will continue to learn from him over the next year as the coaching group and players focus on competing in two huge tournaments in 2019.”

The IRFU’s Philip Browne and David Nucifora both paid glowing tribute to the work Schmidt has done in Ireland, while also indicating their happiness to have Farrell stepping up into the head coach role post-2019.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a coach of the calibre of Andy Farrell in Irish Rugby,” said Nucifora.

“He has proven through his work ethic and success with Ireland and the Lions over the last number of years that he is the person to take Irish Rugby forward after RWC 2019. The close working relationship that our current coaching group have and what they will continue to gain over the next year with Joe still at the helm leaves Andy and Irish Rugby in the enviable position of having continuity before building the road forward.

“This appointment provides certainty and continuity beyond RWC19 with Andy leading the coaching group through the next World Cup cycle to the 2023 tournament in France.

“The coaching group are contracted beyond next year’s World Cup which again provides continuity for the players ahead of the 2020 6 Nations Championship.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    2018 the year when Johnny Sexton showed his permanent class
    2018 the year when Johnny Sexton showed his permanent class
    Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    Ireland named 2018 World Rugby Team of the Year while Schmidt takes top coach gong
    USA
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    'Not enough heart, desire, and intensity': Mourinho slams his players

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie