Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass

Paul Scholes was critical of Ander Herrera's display in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Paul Scholes was critical of Ander Herrera's display in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

PAUL SCHOLES HAS questioned the quality of some of the Manchester United squad and, highlighting Ander Herrera, claims they shouldn’t be at the club if they can’t play simple passes.

United were held to a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in which they were twice forced to come from behind.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard helped rescue a draw for Jose Mourinho’s men, although they remain way off the pace in the hunt for a top-four finish and currently sit eighth in the table.

And Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand are clearly unimpressed with matters at Old Trafford, with United now having gone four leagues games without a win.

And having been shown a clip from Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton, Scholes was left baffled by the player’s apparent struggle to play a pass to team-mate Paul Pogba.

“You have to question the quality of the player,” Scholes said on BT Sport .

“Rio asked the question there when he said: ‘Is Ander Herrera capable of playing that ball to Pogba?’ Now, he’s in 15-20 yards of space, it’s probably a 30-yard ball — a simple ball — if he’s not good enough to play that ball then he shouldn’t be at this club.”

46 - Manchester United have made a total of 46 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League so far this season, including 7 changes tonight - more than any other team in the competition. Tinkering. pic.twitter.com/gn9TxHpVEB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2018

Ferdinand, meanwhile, blamed a lack of confidence for the players’ poor showings in recent times, claiming it can make the simplest of tasks seem daunting.

“It is an easy ball and when you hear Paul Scholes say that… he was a player who could put the ball on a sixpence from anywhere on the pitch, but when you look at that pass it’s not a difficult ball to play. I think it’s confidence,” the former United and England centre-back said.

When you’re not confident, a five or 10-yard ball to the right-back from the centre-half position can be an awkward ball at times because you think: ‘I don’t want it to go out, the fans are going to get on my back, it’s live on TV — I’m going to play it back to the goalkeeper’.”

United have now drawn their last three Premier League fixtures although will hope to end that poor run on Saturday as they host Fulham — who are bottom of the league on goal difference.

Buoyed by the appointment of Claudio Ranieri, however, the Cottagers have taken four points from a possible six since the former Leicester City boss took over.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: