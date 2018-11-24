This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laidlaw's boot and Maitland try help Scotland to season-ending Pumas win

It was one for the purists at a wet Murrayfield.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 4:39 PM
35 minutes ago 1,798 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4358368
Adam Hastings streaks clear of the Pumas.
Image: Getty Images
Adam Hastings streaks clear of the Pumas.
Adam Hastings streaks clear of the Pumas.
Image: Getty Images

Scotland 14

Argentina 9

SCOTLAND MAY NOT have been at their free-flowing best, but Gregor Townsend’s side finished 2018 on a high note with a 14-9 victory over Argentina on Saturday.

Three penalties from captain Greig Laidlaw and a superb try from Sean Maitland proved enough to secure a third successive home win for Scotland over Argentina.

While Laidlaw was accurate from the tee, Argentina rued a number of wasted opportunities to add to their total — Nicolas Sanchez, three times, and Emiliano Boffelli both unable to convert.

Those 12 points would have secured a third away win in 15 matches for the Pumas, but instead they head into 2019 having lost all three matches in Europe this month.

The opening half did little to lift the subdued atmosphere inside Murrayfield, play getting bogged down in midfield as both sides relied on their kicking game in wet conditions.

Laidlaw put Scotland in front inside four minutes after Santiago Medrano had been caught offside, but Sanchez and Boffelli both missed chances to bring the Pumas level from the tee.

Just before the half hour Sanchez found his range as Argentina enjoyed some possession in the Scotland half, but parity did not last long as Laidlaw restored the hosts’ lead from close range.

Sanchez did level the scores just after the restart, but was again off-target when presented with a chance to put his side ahead.

That proved costly as Scotland responded with a superb break from out-half Adam Hastings that finally gave the fans something to get excited about.

Hastings’ break was held up but in the following phases Agustin Creevy was punished for a high tackle on Huw Jones, allowing Laidlaw to split the posts.

Just after the hour Maitland ran in the game’s only try, the winger profiting after Laidlaw and Stuart Hogg had spotted an opportunity down the blindside.

Laidlaw’s conversion attempt dropped just short and, after Sanchez had missed another penalty, Argentina were able to reduce their deficit.

Sanchez’s third penalty left the Pumas needing a converted try to claim the win, but handling errors denied them that chance as Scotland clung on to a slender victory. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Laidlaw's boot and Maitland try help Scotland to season-ending Pumas win
    Laidlaw's boot and Maitland try help Scotland to season-ending Pumas win
    10-try All Blacks rebound from Dublin defeat by cutting loose against Italy
    Van der Merwe strikes twice to seal final World Cup place for Canada
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Lennon 'flattered' by Ireland links while Cook rules himself out
    FAI
    Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow
    Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow
    ‘They should be banging his door down’: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs
    Mick McCarthy set to be appointed as Ireland manager - reports
    IRELAND
    Inis MÃ³r man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team
    November clean sweep beckons for Schmidt's Ireland against the Eagles
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    USA
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie